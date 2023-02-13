Lewis Hamilton Wife: Why Mercedes Star isn’t Married?

Jun 19, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of United Kingdom stands during the national anthems after finishing third of the Montreal Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since Lewis Hamilton came under the starlight in 2007, after he made an impactful debut in Formula 1, he has never been short of dating some extraordinary women from the field of fashion and entertainment.

However, none of his relationships has transformed into a marriage. At 38, while most of his contemporaries are well-settled with their wives and children, he is still relishing a single life.

Thus, there arises the mystery of what led to Hamilton never having a woman with whom he could commit a marriage. The seven-time world champion once answered.

Lewis Hamilton once revealed why he doesn’t have a wife or girlfriend

Being the top athlete in any sport takes a lot of sacrifices, and to prolong greatness, it asks for even more compromises. That’s what Hamilton told to reason his single life.

“I’m a workaholic. I don’t have time for it,” the Mercedes driver said to the Times. “When you travel as much as I do, it’s hard to keep up a relationship, so I’m of the mindset that I’m not going to do that until I’ve stopped and no longer have to be so single-minded.”

Hamilton, for a long time, has been without a partner. However, he reveals he wishes to have kids, but at the same time wants to be a present dad, which according to him, can’t happen when he’s travelling to 23 places in a year.

It’s all for remaining the best

In season 3, episode 3 of the Netflix series Drive to Survive, once Hamilton was leaving the Sochi Autodrom during the Grand Prix weekend. The two realized they were the last people to leave the place, which usually happens in their case.

Cullen playfully whined, “We’re always last to leave,” to this, Hamilton replied, “that’s why we’re number one,” It only explains that over the years, Hamilton has made his entire life around F1 and doesn’t like to ponder over other things and remained focused on being the best.

That’s what has made him a seven-time world champion and defeated several adversaries on the way. This dedication has also made him statistically the most successful driver in F1, which only bolsters his case regarding the F1 GOAT debate.

But with him admitting that his career won’t last more than a few more years now, would there be a side to him where he now dedicates himself to raising a family? Well, that answer can only be told by the future.

