“These archaic mindsets have no place in our sport”– Lewis Hamilton responds to racist comments by Nelson Piquet

Lewis Hamilton comes on Twitter to respond to the racist comments made by Nelson Piquet after he collided with Max Verstappen.

The comments by Nelson Piquet, where he called Lewis Hamilton ‘the little black guy’ has gained massive flack from the internet. Even, FIA, F1 and Mercedes have come forward to condemn the statements by the former world champion.

Now, Hamilton himself has resorted to Twitter to respond to the inappropriate statements made by Piquet. The Briton believes that mindsets like Piquet have no space in Formula 1.

“It’s more than language. These archaic mindsets need to change and have no place in our sport. I’ve been surrounded by these attitudes and targeted my whole life. There has been plenty of time to learn. The time has come for action,” wrote Hamilton on Twitter.

This is not the only tweet Hamilton posted on Twitter against Piquet. One fan wondered what if Hamilton comes on Twitter and writes ‘Who the f**k is Nelson Piquet?’ then closed Twitter. To this, Hamilton responded, “Imagine”.

Lewis Hamilton wants to change mindsets

While Hamilton has been furious at what he discovered, he also calmly wrote on Twitter that he along with his fans would prefer to change the mindsets of the people. The Briton posted it in Portuguese.

Vamos focar em mudar a mentalidade — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) June 28, 2022

Long way for F1 to solve racism

F1 is undoubtedly officially standing against racism, but structurally it has problems. Hamilton pointed out in 2020 that F1 hasn’t done enough against racism over the years.

The sport lacks equal representation and distribution of opportunities. Now, first Juri Vips getting caught using the N-word and now a former world champion doing the same, questions the credibility of the sport.

Now it remains to be seen whether F1 and FIA disassociate themselves with Piquet or not? Will he be boycotted from the future events of the sport?

