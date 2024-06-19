Lewis Hamilton Returns the Favor in XNDA Avatar Month After Camila Cabello Flaunted His $250 Merch

Ahead of this year’s Miami Grand Prix, American singer Camila Cabello showcased her support for Lewis Hamilton by flaunting the Briton’s +44 merchandise. A month after the 27-year-old singer cheered on for Hamilton at the Miami GP by wearing a jacket from his online store, the seven-time F1 world champion seems to have returned the favor.

Hamilton returned in his XNDA avatar and collaborated with Cabello in her Dade County Dreaming video. In the video, the 39-year-old can be seen driving a Mercedes car at high speeds, with Cabello in the passenger seat.

XNDA is a pseudonym Hamilton has often used whenever he has produced any kind of music to remain anonymous. Since the Briton is very conscious about his voice, he has hesitated to use his own name. It was only later that fans discovered that XNDA was indeed none other than the seven-time F1 champion.

Hamilton and Cabello have a good bond with each other, as the American singer took the effort of purchasing a ‘Constellation Reversible MA-1 Alpha Bomber’ jacket from the 39-year-old’s online store, +44. She wore this $250 jacket to the Miami GP weekend to support Hamilton.

She expressed her support for the Mercedes driver in an interview with Martin Brundle, who asked her to share her experience of the hot lap she had with him.

Camila Cabello fails to understand how Lewis Hamilton drives at such high speeds

Soon after Brundle got hold of Cabello for his famous grid walk interview, he asked her to share about her hot lap experience. In reply, the 27-year-old singer said, “My insides were upside down. And he goes 100 miles per hour faster [in an F1 race] than he drove me this morning. So I don’t know how he does it“.

With F1 racers reaching speeds in excess of 200 mph on most circuits, it is a testament to not only their skill but also their mindset to have the nerves of driving so fast. Although Cabello’s ride was about 100 mph slower, she seemed to have yet had the adrenaline rush and believes that such speeds also resonate with her latest music.

The Dade County Dreaming video is a part of her fourth studio album, C,XOXO. She is expected to release it on June 28, 2024. This album contains two of her famous songs: I Luv It and He Knows.