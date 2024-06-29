Jimmy Butler Discloses His Toughest Opponent in the NBA to Camila Cabello During H.O.R.S.E

Pop sensation Camila Cabello and Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler recently went head-to-head in a game of HORSE. The duo disclosed several unknown facts about themselves during the hilarious matchup. Cabello answered questions about her newest album as Butler revealed his toughest opponent in the league right now.

Advertisement

During a recent episode of ‘Complex Cover’, Miami natives Butler and Cabello sat down for a conversation, which was followed by the said game of HORSE. Jimmy Buckets was sure to miss a few shots to keep the show interesting because Camila was at an obvious disadvantage playing against the six-time NBA All-Star.

After missing two shots and getting the letters H and O struck off, Butler was faced with an interesting question from his Grammy-nominated guest.

“Who is your toughest opponent in the NBA right now?” Cabello asked Butler.

Giving the question a little thought, Butler arrived at an unexpected answer, telling Cabello that,

“My toughest opponent in the NBA is Father Time. I am not getting any younger. I am getting older, and I know I can compete with the best of them. But as you get older stuff happens, you know, the body doesn’t hold up as well. All that good stuff.”

“I still feel great at the age of 34 going on 35. But Father Time is undefeated, so they say,” he added.

After the answer, Butler asked Cabello for her age, which she revealed to be 27. The Heat star declared with a sigh that he would do anything to be 27 again. However, he did admit that Father Time has also given him a lot of experience and provided him with his signature confidence.

Butler looks like he still has three to four years of title contention left in him, and if he can maintain himself like LeBron does, he might just play into his 40s.

LeBron James wants to prove the Father Time argument wrong

Ever since LeBron James was drafted into the league, longevity has always been on the Chosen One’s mind. Now, almost 22 years later, James has managed to stay at an All-Star level, even showing no signs of stopping anytime soon.

In fact, LBJ has been around for so long, that his 19-year-old son, Bronny just got drafted onto his team in the NBA, and will form the first father-son duo in league history.

But James’s goal isn’t restricted to longevity, the King wants to defeat the concept of age-based retirement altogether. At the start of the 2023-24 season, James, who was then on a minutes restriction, was asked about his battles against Father Time. Answering the question with confidence, he said,

“I want to continue to defy the odds. I want to continue to have this battle with Father Time that for so long has been undefeated. So, you know, trying to give him one loss.”

Heading into next season, King James will be 40 years old. So Butler should be inspired to imitate his Laker counterpart’s durability.