Lewis Hamilton reveals his father’s confusion on calling 7-time World Champion ‘Sir’ after knighthood

Lewis Hamilton revealed that his niece and nephew call him “Sir Uncle” while his father was confused after Prince Charles knighted the Mercedes driver.

Lewis Hamilton was a guest on the American talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live. The 7-time World Champion was introduced as the greatest F1 driver with the Sir referring to the title he inherited following his Knighthood.

Hamilton received his knighthood at Windsor Castle from then Prince Charles. He is only the 4th British driver to receive a knighthood after Sir Jackie Stewart, Sir Stirling Moss and Sir Jack Brabham.

Hamilton has equalled Michael Schumacher’s record of 7 titles and has broken multiple records. But he has also set an example by being a vocal advocate for racial awareness and equality.

Jimmy Kimmel asked the Briton what it felt like before receiving the knighthood. And Lewis narrated an interesting incident when King Charles met him for the first time when he had inaugurated McLaren’s facilities.

Lewis said, “I met him when I was 13. I was with McLaren and he came to open the factory. And I was sitting in my go-kart. And he knelt down and asked me what I wanted to do, my dreams were.”

What a difference 25 years makes. Prince Charles visiting LH as a kid, and now presenting #SirLewisHamilton with his Knighthood. @LewisHamilton is an inspiration to all. #7xChamp #RecordBreaker pic.twitter.com/kgxHSjQVKw — TP (@pacman1520) December 15, 2021

Lewis said the entire event is carried out in an extremely formal way. But after he was knighted, Charles spoke with him and had a small chat.

Lewis said, “After receiving the knighthood, he told me I had come a long way.” He even remembered speaking to Lewis when he was a kid, a remarkable moment for Hamilton who realised how far he had come.

Lewis Hamilton’s dad didn’t know what to call him!

Lewis Hamilton has credited his father as the reason for his success. His father, Anthony Hamilton had worked 4 jobs to sponsor his Karting career. This was necessary in order to fulfil Lewis’s F1 hopes.

Funnily, his dad got confused after Lewis told him he would be getting the knighthood. Lewis said, “I called my dad after I received the call about me receiving my knighthood. And we were just reminiscing amazing it is.”

Lewis adds, “And then he asked me, ‘Do I have to call you Sir now?'” To which Lewis said yes, jokingly. But Lewis has some family members who address him with his prefix. “My niece and nephew call me ‘Sir Uncle,'” says Lewis.

How Lewis Hamilton’s father inspired him

Lewis Hamilton might have en number of records to his name. But the Mercedes driver never wishes to consider himself the Greatest driver of all time.

Hamilton says he refrains from such debates and prefers to “do the talking on the track.” Hamilton says he definitely knows how good he is, but his father instilled modesty and humility in him.

He said, “When we were racing there was a lot of discrimination cause we were the only people of colour on the racetrack. My dad said just do your talking on the track.”

Anthony Hamilton would ensure nothing affects his sons’ progress. While Lewis would go and dominate the Karting scene and would climb his way up to F1.

Sir Lewis Hamilton on Jimmy Kimmel Jimmy:“You might be the most stylish race car driver ever Lewis: “I definitely am, yeah” pic.twitter.com/beHpvMdVUJ — Sir Lewis Hamilton Updates (@SirLewisUpdates) October 26, 2022

Lewis adds that the lesson has always stayed close to his heart. He added, “So even today, I don’t feel like I need to say it. I just let what I’m doing in the circuit, what I’m doing off the circuit kinda talk for itself.”

Needless to say, if one takes a look at any F1 record book, or watches an F1 race, it will be enough to convince Lewis is indeed the GOAT.

