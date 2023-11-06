Lewis Hamilton Reveals Sudden Drop in Social Media Activity Is Result of Anxiety He Has Been Suffering; Discloses His Road to Recovery

Lewis Hamilton recently shared that he reduced the amount of time he spends on social media. The Mercedes driver, who boasts around 50 million followers across different social media platforms revealed that he took the drastic step due to anxiety. Hamilton also stated the road to recovery he has been taking through therapy.

Advertisement

According to an update shared by deni on X, “Lewis Hamilton told Brazilian News that he has not been as active on social media due to anxiety and that he’s been doing a lot of therapy.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LewisHamilton/status/1580997035792433152?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Hamilton is undoubtedly the most popular driver in F1 right now. His popularity knows no bounds when it comes to the online world too. Despite having such a huge fan following across the world, he often resorts to taking a break from social media to prioritize his own mental health.

After the British driver lost the 2021 F1 world championship to Max Verstappen, he was away from social media for months. He came back only after he recovered where he said that Surfing is one of the things that helped the Briton get better with his mental health. Apart from this, other drivers are also coming out to talk about the unhealthy competition they were suffering from.

More on Lewis Hamilton, and Lando Norris opening up on their mental health

Apart from the recent update on reducing social media activity, Lewis Hamilton also opened up earlier about his mental health. He, once shared with GQ the way to cope with the world.

After he took a vacation in Africa in 2022, he came out and said that he would go to therapy, go to pool work and take days off to recover. Along with this, he also advocated personal hygiene, meditation and reading.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GQdotcoza/status/1597120012682424320?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Admittedly, Norris, another renowned British driver also opened up how he got himself therapy to better his mental health. He was thrown into the public spotlight after his debut in 2019, and things haven’t been very good for him just after the debut.

Apart from him, Valtteri Bottas also revealed the days when he struggled mentally. However, his stint in Alfa Romeo has been better with minimal pressure compared to his Mercedes days.