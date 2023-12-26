Lewis Hamilton Reveals the Most Beautiful Christmas Present He Received at the Age of Seven – “I Tried to Ignore It”

Lewis Hamilton, who is on top of the F1 world, had to start small like everyone else. Surprisingly, going by the season’s theme, Hamilton’s venture into the world of racing started on Christmas day. When he was a child, he received what was arguably the best Christmas present ever which he also tried to ignore.

Hamilton recently opened up about this in a question-and-answer video by Mercedes on X. He said, “For me, it was my go-kart. When I was seven, about to turn eight. For Christmas, sat in the dining room table, all wrapped up. I tried to ignore it that it was there, walked in with my back to it.”

https://twitter.com/MercedesAMGF1/status/1738218199974347061?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

He recalled how his dad told him he was about to open a very big present. However, a young Hamilton did not quite understand what he meant by that. It was the start of Lewis Hamilton’s racing journey that ultimately made him a seven-time world champion.

Notably, the 38-year-old comes from a humble background, unlike some of the drivers on the grid right now. His father Anthony Hamilton had to do multiple jobs to afford his son’s racing expenses and run the family at the same time.

$50 Christmas gift idea from Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton revealed a new way of keeping everyone happy and it is nothing but a $50 Christmas gift, that people can customize, and even “steal” from others.

Speaking about this, the Mercedes star said in a video, “So, I do this whole thing now where we just do Secret Santa and we have like $50 to spend and we have half an hour to rush around the store and find five gifts. Once when you run out, there’s a double or nothing round. Where if you roll a double, you can steal people’s presents.”

https://twitter.com/MercedesAMGF1/status/1738593086320590968?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Notably, the seven-time world champion no longer likes the concept of Secret Santa. This is simply because of the complaints of having no glamorous or smaller gifts that come along with him as Santa.

However, fans are not happy that Hamilton no longer takes part in the Secret Santa that he used to, and give fellow drivers presents.