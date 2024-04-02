Lewis Hamilton Reveals What Will Replace Racing After Formula 1 Retirement

Lewis Hamilton is the second-oldest driver on the grid, but is showing no signs of calling it quits. He is looking forward to his Ferrari move in 2025, when he turns 40 years old and wants to compete for wins and championships with the Italian outfit. But with that said, the Briton does have a roadmap chalked out for when he decides to retire from F1.

In a feature for GQ Sports, the seven-time world champion was asked what will replace racing when he hangs up his helmet. The Briton replied, after due thought, “Well, I think it’s gonna be film and fashion.”

Hamilton is already considered a fashion guru in the paddock. And with his clothing and lifestyle – Plus44, now booming, the Mercedes driver has already made his first steps into that world. Alongside his interests in fashion, Hamilton is also delving into a career in filmmaking.

A film project that Hamilton has been working on is an F1-themed Hollywood movie starring Brad Pitt. Filming has already begun with the crew rubbing shoulders with drivers during the 2023 British GP. Hamilton will be the executive producer for the film ensuring that it becomes one of the most authentic F1 movies ever made.

Hamilton’s love for fashion and cinema isn’t new. He has always been considered as one of the most stylish personalities in the paddock, and his creative streak has allowed him to carve that niche out for himself. What’s more, back in 2014, Hamilton also collaborated with acting legend, Tom Cruise on his film – Edge of Tomorrow.

Lewis Hamilton might chase Grammys after his F1 career

Fashion and Films aren’t the only passions Hamilton has. Aside from a thriving racing career that has marked him as arguably the greatest driver in the history of the sport, Hamilton is also very musically inclined.

He often writes and performs snippets of his work for fans online. However, Hamilton hasn’t released a full album or even a finished song yet. The closest thing to his own song was when Hamilton collaborated with Christina Aguilera on her song ‘Pipe’ under the pseudonym “XNDA”.

Even back then, it took Hamilton almost 2 years before he admitted that he was XNDA. Hamilton revealed that he was insecure, and not sure of himself which is why he waited so long before revealing that he featured in Aguilera’s song.