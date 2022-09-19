Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc secretly owns a $200,000 McLaren supercar

Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc owns a few British cars in his $7 Million car collection apart from the Italian supercars.

Charles Leclerc is the future icon for Ferrari. The Monegasque has been associated with Ferrari’s driver academy and many consider him the following drivers champion for Ferrari.

Leclerc is in many ways the modern F1 driver. Unlike the icons of the past, he looks laid back and he is actively connected with his fans via Social media.

And he loves to splurge on his cars too. Charles is an avid supercar enthusiast and has a car collection that has several superfast machines including some Ferraris and even a Buggati Chiron.

His most priced machinery is a customised 488 Pista Spider worth around $1 Million. He purchased this car in 2020 and is custom-made according to the likes of the F1 driver.

It has an all-black bodywork with the initials of the Leclerc. It also features a Red and White strip, the colours of the flag of Monaco.

The car has a powerful 3.9-litre V8 engine under the hood and can go from 0 to 100 Km/h in 2.7 seconds. Leclerc has been spotted driving this car in and around Monte Carlo a couple of times.

He was also gifted the Ferrari SF-90 F1 car in which he won his first ever F1 GP at Spa in 2019. He’d claim another win in the following weekend in Ferrari’s home circuit Monza.

But it would come as a surprise that he owns some cars that would seem ‘ordinary’ when compared to ones named on the list. And this includes a car from Ferrari’s old rival!

Charles Leclerc’s liking for British cars

Charles Leclerc is 24 years old and he is young enough to not remember Ferrari’s long-standing rivalry with McLaren. The two constructors have been fierce competitors in the past.

Both McLaren and Ferrari usually come 2nd and 1st on the list of wins and championships. The two constructors are now the oldest in the F1 grid starting.

From the 80s to Schumacher vs Hakkinen and the infamous Spygate scandal have fueled the rivalry for ages. So it might come as a surprise that Ferrari’s prodigal talent owns a McLaren GT worth more than $200,000.

Leclerc avoids taking it out for contractual reasons, or maybe he does not want to endorse a rival’s car. But with a 4.0 L Twinturbo V8 engine, he can blitz from 0-100 Km/h in 3 seconds.

He owns some more British cars like the Rolls Royce Wraith, a Jaguar XF and a Land Rover Discovery. These might come in handy if he wants to be dropped off at the airport, or wants to remain lowkey. Maybe even some Off-road adventure!

