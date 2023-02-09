Lewis Hamilton Says He Does Not Want His Legacy ‘Tainted’ as Michael Schumacher

The world of Formula 1 often draws parallels between Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher with the Briton having equalled or overtaken the records set by the German legend.

The duo share a mutual respect for each other but there is one thing that the Mercedes star hopes to stay away from when he retires from the sport.

Back in the days when Hamilton was a rising star in the world of F1, Schumacher had said that he believes Hamilton would break his record.

He had said that nobody, including himself, had ever thought that he would Juan Manuel Fangio’s record but he did. “Records are meant to be broken.”

Lewis Hamilton does not want a tainted legacy like Michael Schumacher

Hamilton has huge respect for Schumacher and all he has done in the field of motorsport. But back in 2010, the Briton had stated that he wants to be remembered as a fair driver after he retires and that Schumacher had a tainted legacy.

This happened ahead of the 2010 Monaco GP when Hamilton who was driving McLaren at the time and was a one-time world champion took a sly dig at Schumacher. He was talking about the infamous Rascassegate incident.

While making his intent clear of being an honest athlete, the McLaren star said that the history is not just about himself but his family as well and how he raised them. “For that to be tainted by something like Rascassegate would devastate me,” he said.

Furthermore, he stated that he wants to be remembered as one of the best drivers of all time in F1. A fair, clean driver, who always drove from his heart.

#OTD Michael Schumacher disqualified after blocking Alonso’s final lap at Rascasse. Demoted with P22 with Massa (2006 Monaco) #F1 pic.twitter.com/3qcxKQmZK8 — Motorsports in the 2000s 🇭🇰🇬🇧 (@CrystalRacing) May 26, 2017

What is Rascassegate?

The incident that Hamilton feels is a dent in Schumacher’s legacy happened during the 2006 Monaco Grand Prix.

During the qualifying session of the race, Schumacher had parked his car in the corner of the track while he was leading the standings in Q3. He then stopped the car as he was on course to set a lap.

By doing so he prevented his rivals from improving their lap times. At the time, Stewards had disqualified the German driver as he was accused of deliberately stopping the car to secure the pole position in the race.

