Lewis Hamilton Pays Tribute to 68-Year-Old Mother With Latest Body Ink

Lewis Hamilton has an impressive set of tattoos on him. The 7-time World Champion has at least 16 Body inks with each representing a core message or of deep significance to the Briton.

Lewis added a large cross etched on his back some years back which is inspired by his favourite rapper Tupac. The Tattoo also sports the phrase “Still I Rise,” which the racer also added to his Helmet.

In February last year, the Mercedes driver added another new tattoo to his collection. And this was an ode to his mother, Carmen Larbalestier.

Lewis Hamilton reveals his latest tattoo

For Lewis Hamilton, each tattoo on his body reveals something very personal to him. The Briton has a well-thought-of process for deciding his body inks and should always bring emotions in oneself.

And so the Briton added a few more intricate pieces of artwork on his hands. The body art includes a spaceship and half of a tiger’s face on Hamilton’s index fingers and a spaceship on his right Ring finger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MR.K (@mr.k_tattoo)

He has also scribed the words “Mum,” “love” and “live,” the letter “A,” and the name of his late pet, “Coco” on his fingers. Fine art also includes a long line running in the middle of his right hand’s middle finger.

The 38-year-old Briton visited New York’s Bang Bang Tattoo Studio. The Artist ‘Mr. K’ shared the pics of his client’s latest artwork with the caption, “When I grabbed his hand instantly noticed how hard he has been working.”

Who is Lewis Hamilton’s Mother?

Lewis Hamilton has often not taken much about his mother. His mother’s name is Carmen Larbalestier. She has always lived a private life and has occasionally appeared with her World Champion son.

Carmen and Lewis’s dad Anthony separated when he was 2 years old. She has often appeared in the F1 paddock, notably during the 2017 Mexican GP when she celebrated Lewis’s 4th Championship win along with him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

Hamilton is pretty close to her and has even considered including her name with his last name. Hamilton claims he wants his mother’s name to run just like his father’s last name.

He shared, “I don’t fully understand the whole idea of why, when people get married, the woman loses her name.” The Briton shared in a talk at the Dubai Expo that he is working on it.

Carmen accompanied Lewis when he was knighted by King Charles at Windsor Castle. Lewis became the 4th F1 driver to be knighted for his services to motorsports and society.

