Kimi Raikkonen Chose Racing Over Ice Hockey for This Bizarre Reason

The story of Kimi Raikkonen is one that motorsports fans would never forget. He probably was the only no-nonsense driver to step foot on an F1 track and that has garnered him a lot of attention, which he does not entertain.

Raikkonen won his one and only championship in the 2007 season with Ferrari and that win also happens to be the Suderia’s last Drivers’ championship to date.

The Finnish F1 driver made his debut in the sport in the 2001 season with the Sauber F1 team and soon impressed his bosses.

His raw skills combined with no-nonsense behaviour brought him 19 seasons of an illustrious career in the sport with 21 race wins and 103 podium finishes. But as it happens, becoming a racing driver was not his first choice.

Kimi Raikkonen had a bizarre reason to choose motorsport

Finland is known for its skills in Ice Hockey and like many many other people in the country, Raikkonen too grew up with his love for the sport.

His love for Ice Hockey rose to such an extent that he even had serious trouble deciding what he wants the most; motorsport or Ice Hockey.

Eventually, he chose motorsports but the only reason for that was he didn’t want to get up early in the morning to play Ice Hockey.

Why is Raikkonen known as The Iceman?

Raikkonen retired from Formula 1 at the end of the 2021 season and is now enjoying life with his family. He often posts updates on his Instagram about his son in kart races. He recently even revealed that he and his wife are expecting another baby girl.

On the paddock, the Finnish driver went by the nickname ‘The Iceman’ which was given to him by Raon Dennis.

Dennis gave him the name because Raikkonen always showcased a calm and often cold demeanour during races.

The Iceman, however, was not the first nickname that he was adorned with. He was also called the Eskimo by Peter Sauber in order to keep his identity hidden during his F1 test.

