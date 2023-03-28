Lewis Hamilton Slams Bernie Ecclestone For Ignoring Social Equality Concerns; States He Felt Like an ‘Angry Black Man’

Lewis Hamilton has recently come out in support of Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and Liberty Media, stating that the new ownership has ‘more empathy’ as compared to the previous regimes. The British driver slammed the previous leadership under former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, stating that he felt like a ‘lone ranger’ at the time.

Ecclestone ran F1 for 40 years until 2016 when Liberty Media purchased the rights for the sport. And even though the 92-year-old is no longer a part of the sport, he continues to criticize Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton praises Stefano Domenicali and Liberty Media

In a recent interview with Sky Sports F1, Lewis Hamilton opened up on how he believes that it is only recently that F1 has witnessed change when it comes to being open-minded. Hamilton explained that before 2020, he felt like he “was the lone ranger and couldn’t really talk on the subject.

He believes that this was the case because if he did voice his opinion, he would be deemed as ‘an angry black man’. Speaking of this time, he described it as a ‘difficult’, ‘very narrow’ and ‘very lonely path’ to walk.

He then went on to appreciate the current leadership under Stefano Domenicali by explaining how things have changed for the better. Hamilton believes that the people working under Domenicali are ‘better people’ and have ‘more empathy’.

He believes that since 2020, he has been able to create ‘more allies’ and push for the sport to become more diverse and inclusive. He concluded his remarks by stating that if the sport was more inclusive, it would be better for everyone and not just for him.

Hamilton has always been keen to make F1 more inclusive

Alongside his racing career, Lewis Hamilton has always placed promoting diversity and inclusion as one of his top goals. The 38-year-old has begun various initiatives over the past years such as Ignite and Mission 44 to achieve his goal.

Alongside his initiatives, he has also collaborated with various stakeholders of F1 to facilitate conversations regarding the importance of racial equality. While Hamilton has done his part, it seems that the F1 management has also played an important role from their end.

Lewis on diversity in F1: “For a long time, I was winning races and thinking ‘there’s something missing’ like, it’s great and all winning races but – I’m put here for a reason…, so I feel great that I’m living in my purpose and starting to see change” 🔗:https://t.co/2XGQnAEPOx pic.twitter.com/PqTzODzZzE — Sir Lewis Hamilton Updates (@SirLewisUpdates) March 27, 2023

For example, in 2020 F1 announced the #WeRaceAsOne initiative. Under this initiative, F1 hopes to promote the goals of sustainability, diversity and inclusion, and build a bigger and better community.

While Domenicali has had his fair share of criticisms, it seems that the 57-year-old has at least played an important role when it comes to promoting racial equality.