“JD McDonagh Eats Three Super Bowl Rings”: Patrick Mahomes’ Assist To Logan Paul Didn’t Impress Pat McAfee

Patrick Mahomes can be considered the ultimate QB as his assists and passes have won the Kansas City Chiefs three whole Super Bowls. However, the QB recently made an assist that earned him some backlash from Pat McAfee.

Mahomes intended to attend the recent WWE Raw as a spectator but ended up assisting Logan Paul in a botched attempt to knock out his opponent, Jey Uso. However, this did not sit well with Pat McAfee, who openly expressed his disappointment on ‘The Pat McAfee Show.’

On the podcast, McAfee addressed Mahomes’ behavior at WWE Raw, claiming how he is essentially on the bad side of things, betting against the ‘good side’ that includes Jey Uso and Brawn Strowman. Moreover, the host also insisted that the entire incident was a disgrace to the Chiefs since their history was being used as a makeshift brass knuckle by a YouTuber.

“He literally put a dynasty on Logan Paul’s right hand right in front of an entire crowd that wants to Yeet all over the place and he goes to punch him in the face.”

Interestingly, McAfee even took this opportunity to mock Paul’s actions in the ring. Although Paul had borrowed the Super Bowl rings to show Uso his place, he mistimed his punch and hit his teammate Judgement Day in the process. This prompted the analyst to exclaim,

“JD McDonagh eats three Super Bowl rings!”

Unfortunately, Logan missing the punch wasn’t the end of the Ordeal for Mahomes since he found himself face-to-face with Braun Strowman soon after. Pat McAfee even touched on this tussle, although he insisted Strowman wouldn’t dare go up against Mahomes in Kansas City.

The tussle that never happened: Patrick Mahomes vs Braun Strowman

Uso’s ally, Braun Strowman, entered the arena towards the end of the fight to take on the Judgement Day members. However, while turning to face Logan, Strowman ended up locking eyes with Patrick Mahomes. It is quite evident that Strowman even toyed with the idea of taking on Mahomes but eventually realized that he was standing in Mahomes’ home ground of Kansas. On top of it, the quarterback had two offensive linesmen sitting next to him and they were ready to defend him with their lives.

Addressing this altercation, McAfee stressed that there was no way Strowman would have attacked Mahomes in his own city. Moreover, even though ‘The Monster Among Men’ could probably take on two professional linesmen, his ‘Good Guy’ image would take a hit. At the same time, McAfee also went on to defend Mahomes and mentioned that the QB was just displaying pride for his city.

“He’s just standing up in his City.”



Even after the whole incident, it was shocking to comprehend that the 3 Super Bowl rings were casually used as brass knuckles by Logan Paul. Hence, McAfee’s statement about a dynasty being used as a weapon held true.

Nevertheless, with no actual fisticuffs involving the quarterback, Patrick Mahomes completed an eventful WWE sighting. It only remains to be seen if he’ll be back next year, with a fourth ring on his hand.