BKFC KnuckleMania 4: Estimated Purse and Payouts for Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves

The ‘King Of Violence’ Mike Perry is all set for his upcoming showdown at the BKFC KnuckleMania 4. With the coveted event just hours away from now, the excitement is at an all-time high. However, while most fans are awaiting the exhilarating action from the ‘Platinum’ Perry vs. Thiago Alves headliner, some are curious to know more about the purse for the main event scrap.

The face of the BKFC, Mike Perry, sent shockwaves through the combat sports community a few months back when he revealed that his contract would allow him a seven-figure purse for his next eight fights. Sources also insisted that Perry was being authentic since they predicted that he made around $1M for his previous fight against the former UFC champ, Eddie Alvarez, at BKFC 56.

Likewise, a report from ‘NYFights’ estimated that Perry will pocket a similar amount from his encounter against Thiago Alves as well. To be more specific, they predicted ‘Platinum’s’ BKFC KnuckleMania 4 fight purse to be around $1.1M.

Perry’s rival, Thiago Alves, is also pretty well known in combat sports, but he has yet to match Platinum’s stature. Hence, he is predicted to pocket approximately $280k from the BKFC KnuckleMania 4 main event scrap.

Regardless, the main event wouldn’t be the only attraction of the night. As already mentioned, the entire fight card of BKFC Knuckle Mania 4 contains 11 other fights which are also expected to sweep fans off their feet.

Which other fights are there on the BKFC KnuckleMania 4 card?

With 12 enthralling showdowns booked for the night, violence inside the BKFC squared circle is very much guaranteed. A look at the entire card of the event will reveal that the authorities have booked fights in several weight classes. Here’s a summary of all the other eleven fights scheduled for the night of 27 April, apart from the Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves main event.

Main Card

Lorenzo Hunt vs Mick Terrill (BKFC heavyweight championship)

Todd Duffee vs Ben Rothwell (heavyweight bout)

Alfredo Angulo vs Jeremiah Riggs (middleweight bout)

Crystal Pittman vs Sydney Smith (women’s bantamweight bout)

Evgeny Kurdanov vs Julian Lane (middleweight bout)

David Diaz vs Shane Jordan (bantamweight bout)

Andrew Angelcor vs Ruben Warr (lightweight bout)

Frank Alvarez vs Victor Rosas (bantamweight bout)

Prelims

Fernando Gonzalez vs Vincent Familiari (light heavyweight bout)

Tommy Aaron vs Richard Brooks (lightweight bout)

Keith Richardson vs Cody Vidal (cruiserweight bout)

The huge pay gap between the two main eventers, Perry and Alves, may have startled several fans. ‘Platinum’ will pocket almost four times the money that his rival, Alves, will make from their encounter. However, with the BKFC organizing big-money events like KnuckleMania 4, this disparity between payouts is expected to decrease soon.