Lewis Hamilton Tattoos: All 15 Tattoos of 7-Time World Champion Explained

7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is a self-professed tattoo enthusiast. That being said, the Briton doesn’t just ink himself up for the sake of it. Each of his tattoos has a personal and meaningful story that resonates with him and his journey. Here is a breakdown of all of Hamilton’s 15 tattoos.

The most adored tattoo that Hamilton has gotten is one dedicated to his father, Anthony. The tattoo is on his left shoulder, depicting his father holding him up and throwing him up in the air in a playful way. That memory has stuck with the Briton as a special time in his childhood. Hence, a clock has also been tattooed behind the frame of his wholesome father-and-son moment.

Hamilton explained the significance of the tattoo to GQ. He said, “It was the single most special moment that I would have with my dad because he was a very, very serious man. Very, very tough. But in this particular moment, that’s when he was the happiest.”

Hamilton has a compass tattooed in the center of his chest. According to him, it signifies the direction the Catholic Church gave him throughout his life. In addition, he has an excerpt of a famous quote by author Marianne Williamson – powerful beyond measure. The 39-year-old also has a ferocious African lion engraved on his chest, and it signifies the strength, will, and command they hold. As Hamilton reiterates – They are the king of the jungle.

Moving on, Hamilton has a bevy of neck tattoos that mean a lot to him. His relentless faith in god is encapsulated by a tattoo on his neck that reads “God is Love.” Behind his left ear, he has the word “Blessed” tattooed, and his visits to China for the Chinese GP inspired him to get ‘Warrior‘ and ‘Love’ written on the side of his torso in Chinese symbols.

Lewis Hamilton gives his advice to people who want to get tattoos

Not all of Lewis Hamilton’s 15 tattoos have some emotional, spiritual, or special meaning attached to them. Some are just an anecdote, directly or indirectly etched onto his skin now. For instance, he has a tattoo on his left hand that just hides a scar he got when he was 8 years old during a go-karting accident.

His back tattoo was a cross and was actually inspired by the famous rapper Tupac. He then decided to add angel wings to it. He also has the famous Michelangelo sculpture of Mary holding Jesus on his right arm.

The other side of the torso has a rose tattoo that he has dedicated to his aunt, who passed away from Cancer. However, whilst discussing the need or want to get tattoos, Hamilton urged people only to get tattoos atter they knew what they wanted and that it would one day resonate with them or tell their story and where they were at a certain point in time.