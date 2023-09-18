While Toto Wolff Claims Singapore Failure Will Always Be Mystery to Red Bull, BBC Journalist Unveils What Went Wrong for World Champions

The Singapore GP was far from what Red Bull would have expected from the start of F1’s Asia Leg. In their bid to go undefeated this season, the Austrian team faced a huge hurdle in Singapore, which they could not pass. Toto Wolff, drawing parallels with his own experiences, claimed after the race that Red Bull would not be able to understand what went wrong for them throughout the race weekend. However, Journalist Andrew Benson reveals a potential reason that could have cost the Austrian team the race via Chequered Flag Podcast.

Ever since Red Bull started building a streak, it was common belief that Singapore will be the circuit that breaks their hopes of going undefeated through the season.

The circuit has had a long history of being the kryptonite to the dominant team in F1, and it added another team to the dreaded list this past weekend. Having known Singapore would be a challenge for them, the Milton Keynes-based team probably made a mistake, which Benson now points out.

Andrew Benson pinpoints where Red Bull went wrong in Singapore

Assessing Red Bull‘s race in Singapore, Benson mentioned how the Safety Car and the VSC came at bad times for the team. When the first safety car came, most teams opted to bring their cars in while Red Bull stayed out, meaning they would be on older tires. Furthermore, he talked about a difficult qualifying session which saw Red Bull not make the Q3 for the first time since 2018. Pinpointing the reason behind such a display, the BBC journalist claimed the car’s setup was the wrong choice for Singapore.

“So, they ran the car too low, basically, in qualifying. And that’s what scuppered them. Maybe he (Verstappen) could have qualified higher up,” said Benson.

However, the Singapore GP does not signify the start of Red Bull’s downfall, as it was only a one-off chance for teams to take advantage. With Japan being F1’s next stop, the defending champions will most likely be back at the top of the podium, taking F1 back to the way it was before Singapore.

Red Bull’s comeback is imminent in Japan

After a disappointing weekend in Singapore, Christian Horner spoke to the media about his hopes for Japan next week. The team principal showed optimistic signs as he said the team was looking forward to going to Suzuka as it is an entirely different track from Singapore.

Horner believes his team will have a much better time in Suzuka as the track suits their car better. Even race winner Carlos Sainz believes Red Bull will be back on top next week, as he mentioned in his post-race interview.

The Spaniard said Red Bull will once again enjoy the pace they’ve enjoyed throughout the season, and they will likely get back to winning ways. However, it might not be as easy for the Milton Keynes-based team as it looks on paper. McLaren has brought incredible improvements to their car and has seen an improved race pace over the last few races. Heading to Suzuka, Alex Brundle, on the post race show, reveals McLaren will bring new upgrades and could be vying for the win.