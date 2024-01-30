Who Are George Russell’s Parents and Other FAQs About His Family

In the 2022 season, George Russell‘s dreams materialized as he secured the coveted seat at Mercedes. Since then, Russell has consistently earned praise from Toto Wolff and the entire team. In the past two years, his standout moment occurred at the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix, where he secured the sole victory for the team. Former Toyota driver Jarno Trulli even suggested that Russell could be an unexpected contender for the world championship if Mercedes returns to its winning ways. Given the widespread praise he has received, George Russell probably thanks his parents, who have supported him through many hardships. However, it begs the question, do we know everything about his upbringing, family history, and personal life?

Who are George Russell’s parents?

George Russell, born on February 15, 1998, in King’s Lynn, England, is the son of Steve Russell and Alison Russell. Standing at 1.85 meters tall and weighing 70 kg, this British F1 driver holds the title of the third-tallest driver on the grid. However, much like many other F1 drivers, Russell faced significant challenges on his journey to success.

Reflecting on his early years in an interview with The Times, the 25-year-old shared that his earliest recollections of home involve living in a mobile home. He recounted that his parents, Steve and Alison, built a house in a remote field near Wisbech in Cambridgeshire. As the conversation delved deeper, Russell opened up about the sacrifices his father made for his motorsport career.

He elaborated, “He got up early and came home late running a business selling seeds and pulses. As a kid you miss having your father around, but it’s only now that I appreciate he was doing it so I could race at the weekend.”

The British driver further admitted that his family was not from a wealthy background. However, he did stress that they have some financial support because of his father’s hard work in building a successful business.

Does George Russell have siblings?

Similar to his parents, George Russell’s path in motorsport has been shaped by his siblings. As the youngest in the family, with a sister named Cara and a brother named Benjy, it’s clear that he enjoys substantial support from his relatives. However, despite having reached the pinnacle of motorsport, Russell openly acknowledges the significant backing he received, particularly from his elder brother.

Actually, Russell is not the first in his family to be drawn to racing. Initially, his elder brother Benjy was the one who excelled in racing when he started karting at the age of 11 and became both national and world champion. Unfortunately, due to age constraints, Benjy couldn’t pursue a motorsport career and instead became a mentor to his younger brother, who began karting at the age of six.

Speaking of Russell’s sister Cara, she doesn’t appear to share the same inclination towards motorsport. However, she consistently stands as a supportive presence for her younger brother as he competes in Formula 1. Aside from being a source of George Russell’s motivation and support system, Cara’s professional background remains mostly unknown.

Is George Russell married?

The 25-year-old Formula 1 driver is currently dating Carmen Mundt and is not married. After parting ways with his former girlfriend Seychelles de Vries, who happens to be the sister of former AlphaTauri driver Nyck de Vries, Russell has been in a relationship with the Spanish beauty. The couple has been together since 2020. Carmen Mundt works in an investment firm and holds a degree in business management and finance.

After completing her education, she started as a client relationship intern at W1 Investment Group. Subsequently, in 2022, she transitioned to Rudder LLP, taking on the role of an investor relations associate. After confirming their relationship, Russell and Carmen Mundt have embarked on global travels together.

Their adventures range from watching Novak Djokovic in Monaco to attending spirited football matches. However, when the couple seeks additional excitement, they also indulge in spending time with Toto Wolff and his family. A video posted on the Instagram profile ‘khatircoachingkarting’ captured Russell, his girlfriend, and Toto Wolff’s family enjoying a few laps in France.

Apart from that, the couple recently shared pictures of themselves together in Kitzbuhel, attending the Alpine Ski World Cup. There again, the pair spent the weekend with Toto Wolff and his wife Susie Wolff, who appear to be good friends with Carmen Mundt.

Following Russell’s recent contract extension with Mercedes, securing his position with the team until 2025, the couple might have chosen this as a way to celebrate.