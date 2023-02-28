Arsenal Fanboy Lewis Hamilton Once Wanted Gunners To Have Man City Like Push for Premier League Glory

Lewis Hamilton is a know lifelong fan of Arsenal. Right now, he would be happy to see the North-London-based side inching closer to the Premier League title with every passing gameweek.

The Gunners have not seen the league title success for over 19 years, and this time it seems they are keeping their rivals at bay after managing to keep their lead even after February. The potential success has been a long due for Arsenal fans, including Hamilton, who has supported the club since he can recall.

The Mercedes star has been patient about his club’s league success drought. In 2017, being an Arsenal fan wasn’t a wise sight, while clubs that used to be inferior before were now triumphing over them, and he had some advice for them on how to re-achieve success.

🗣 “I started supporting Arsenal when I was five.” Throwback to 2015 when Lewis Hamilton represented Arsenal during a five-a-side tournament against Thierry Henry pic.twitter.com/5Ku3Sj9Gaw — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 22, 2022

Also Read: Toto Wolff Explains Why He Never Worries About Lewis Hamilton Injuring Himself Away From F1

Lewis Hamilton wanted Arsenal to have Manchester City push

Over the last two decades, football has seen a sudden shift. Investments from the Middle East have given some clubs a free run on money, and a couple of them have gained massive success due to that.

The biggest example is Manchester City, which has fuelled billions of dollars to dominate the Premier League. Since UAE-backed investment stepped in, the Citizens have won six league titles.

Many premier league fans envy this support received by their owners. However, Hamilton, back in 2017, advised Arsenal to get similar support to push for the league’s success. He wanted humungous financial support for the Gunners.

“I’ve been an Arsenal fan since I was five. They’ve definitely had a difficult year again, but I’m always hopeful that things are going to grow for them. They need more money,” said Hamilton.

Though, by this, Hamilton didn’t intend for Arsenal to be taken over by some other entity ready to splash the cash. He must have been demanding the same financial boost from Stan Kroenke, who currently owns the club.

Compared to Liverpool

While Hamilton would be rejoicing his soccer side inching closer to the ultimate domestic success, his F1 side Mercedes is predicted to have yet another struggling year. He himself has confessed after the preseason testing in Bahrain that Mercedes has a mountain to climb.

Thus, seeing their present situation, former F1 driver Martin Brundle has compared the Silver Arrows to Liverpool. Like the F1 side, the Kopites have also seen a major fall in glory.

Me after every Liverpool game this season: pic.twitter.com/i8thW5RQtK — 🅱️ave (@Bavew97) February 27, 2023

From winning a champions league and a Premier League title in 2019 and 2020, respectively. The most successful English side has no chance for glory this year.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton Shoulders Major Responsibility in Defiant Move Against FIA