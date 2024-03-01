Lewis Hamilton Turns Heads in $59,275 Drip on First Day of F1’s 2024 Season

Formula 1 is back with the 2024 season opener taking place in Bahrain, and so is Lewis Hamilton. The 39-year-old is still turning heads in the paddock with his fashion choices. The Mercedes star grabbed all the attention on Thursday, wearing outfits worth $59,275, on a day that ended with him in first place after FP2.

According to posts on Instagram, Hamilton’s attire for the day was a unisex color-blocked jacket worth $540 and denim dungaree jeans worth $167- both from Tommy Hilfiger. He styled his attire with Jaques Mariemage Walker sunglasses worth $870, a multi-color pearl necklace from Polite Worldwide worth $800, and six-inch boots from Timberland worth $198.

His IWC wristwatch was the one that caught the most amount of attention. Even though his other accessories were highly-priced, nothing compared to his one-of-a-kind timepiece. He donned the Big Pilot Perpetual Calendar Top Gun Ceratanium watch worth a staggering $56,700.

Hamilton’s entire apparel cost rose to $59,275 with the addition of the IWC watch. He has been arriving to the paddock in style for a long time and lived up to those expectations once again. This wasn’t his first fashion walk down the paddock this season either.

Lewis Hamilton- The king of fashion

Hamilton managed to grab eyeballs due to his fashion sense even before the season kicked off. On media day (Wednesday), ahead of the Bahrain GP weekend, the Mercedes driver arrived at the paddock wearing dazzling attire once again.

The 39-year-old donned a glitzy attire from $18 billion fashion mogul, Gucci. His avant-garde looks included an eye-catching outfit, studded with numerous reflective elements on the collar. The outfit was from Gucci’s 2024 Fall Collection.

On the second day of pre-season testing, he wore Enzo sunglasses from Jaques Mariemage to pay tribute to Enzo Ferrari. On the last day of testing, he donned an attire that paid tribute to Muhammad Ali.

Heading into qualifying and the race, fans will once again keep an eye out for Lewis Hamilton.