Lewis Hamilton “Uncomfortable” Despite P2 in Australian GP: “I Don’t Feel Connected”

In a recent development, Lewis Hamilton has confirmed that he still doesn’t feel comfortable in the new Mercedes W14. The British driver said this after he was asked if he feels the other way around after claiming P2 in Melbourne.

Talking to the media after the race, Hamilton shared that the discomfort in the car remains. He said, “I don’t feel connected” to the challenger, as he also talked about it earlier.

Yes! That’s P2 for @LewisHamilton after a chaotic stop-start Australian GP. 👏 pic.twitter.com/JagGX0zTV9 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) April 2, 2023

Despite this, the Briton stated that he is driving the best as he can and working as hard as it permits him. Now all he can do is try to create a connection in the long project ahead.

The 38-year-old picked up the first-ever podium for his team this season after the Saudi Arabian podium was reversed back from George Russell to Fernando Alonso.

Hamilton angered his teammate in Melbourne

The seven-time world champion angered his teammate Russell just after the race start. The 38-year-old’s overtaking maneuver just before Alex Albon’s crash was everything for the new Mercedes man to lose his cool.

Time to race. 💪 pic.twitter.com/HJXM1wnfiC — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) April 2, 2023

Hamilton tried to go around the outside and fancy his chances against his teammate when the DRS was enabled. This was when the former Williams driver lost his temper and vented out on the radio.

When asked to nurse his tires by the race engineer, the 25-year-old was heard shouting on the radio, “You’re asking me to manage, and I’m being attacked by my teammate.”

The Briton is hopeful of closing the Red Bull gap

Lewis Hamilton is hopeful of closing the Red Bull gap. If not immediately, but in due process. Even though it is going to be tough, but not impossible, the Silver Arrows ace said.

It’s clear that the Brackley-based team has a lot of work to do as Red Bull came flying past and disappear, he said. Hamilton went on to add that the Melbourne race will indeed give them a great boost and hope. It’ll help them in their upcoming challenge to get into the league of the defending champions.

The chaotic race at Albert Park race established Mercedes as a dominant force after Red Bull. As they managed to withstand the pressure from Aston Martin, Hamilton kept his P2 ahead of Fernando Alonso.