“Lewis Hamilton was quick enough for a win today”– Toto Wolff explains why $285 million man couldn’t win in Silverstone

Toto Wolff explains why Lewis Hamilton couldn’t win the race even though Mercedes’ strategy was spot on after safety car.

Lewis Hamilton managed to make the most out of Ferrari’s questionable strategy. It seemed like the Maranello based team served the win to the seven-time world champion on a silver platter.

Then a poor pitstop by Mercedes helped Ferrari to reclaim their P1-2 spots. However, Esteban Ocon’s DNF got the safety cars out and things got complicated.

Several drivers including Hamilton shifted on soft tyres at that moment. But the Briton couldn’t get as much pace compared to his counterparts. Sergio Perez gained on him and Charles Leclerc with older hard tyres was giving him a tough fight.

Though Hamilton managed to overtake the Monegasque, things could have been better for the 103 Grand Prix races winner. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff reveals why his driver failed to win despite a well suited position.

“The [soft] tyre was not as good on our car as the other ones, it’s a shame because he and the car were quick enough for a win today,” said Hamilton.

“The win was there, right in front of us. He had a string pace on the hard tyre, we were literally making great in roads (?) to catch the Ferraris and then the safety came out and from then on we lost the momentum.”

Lewis Hamilton is yet to ride with W13’s maximum potential

Mercedes in the last few races have gained so much against their rivals. Now, with minimal porpoising, the Silver Arrows looks like a force to reckon with.

But Mercedes boss feels Mercedes is yet to unlock the full potential of W13. Therefore, it is safe to assume that Mercedes can give a hard battle to Ferrari and Red Bull in the remainder of the season and if things go well, the championship can turn into three-horse race.

“I think we lacked the straight line speed against the Red Bulls, Ferrari not so,” said Wolff. “We made a step but I wouldn’t yet consider that we unlocked the potential of the car completely.”

