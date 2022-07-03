“One of my best races ever”– Lewis Hamilton names 2008 British Grand Prix as one of his best masterclasses

Lewis Hamilton believes that the 2008 British Grand Prix is one of his best performances ever with a victory at the Silverstone Circuit.

Going into the 2008 British Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton was purely out of form. His pitlane crash in Canada and a penalty in France left him out of the points.

Hamilton qualified fourth for the Grand Prix while his critics discussed his commitment to his motorsports endeavours. His teammate Heikki Kovalainen was on the pole ahead of Red Bull’s Mark Webber and Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen.

The Briton would soon silence his critics after one of his best drives despite a disappointing qualifying session for the young talent.

Lewis Hamilton’s awful qualifying to a comeback on race day

Right at the start of the race, Lewis Hamilton moved to second place ahead of Webber and Raikkonen. Moreover, after four laps, the two McLarens would swap positions and the Briton could not be caught.

All the other drivers behind were struggling in the wet conditions failing to keep their cars on track. Ferrari’s Felipe Massa spun his Ferrari five times during the race and finished in 13th place.

The rain continued to send its blessings to the Silverstone circuit. Hamilton opted to take the inter tires despite the heavy rain. There were consequences to this risky move, however.

🗣 “The best race I’ve ever won”@LewisHamilton finished at least one lap ahead of 17 cars at a memorable 2008 British Grand Prix 🤯#F1Rewind ⏪ #F1 pic.twitter.com/7R5Adx4bPl — Formula 1 (@F1) May 2, 2020

Lewis Hamilton is nowhere to be seen by other drivers

The Seven-time World Champion would eventually spin on the wet track as well. After that, Hamilton was not visible to any other driver. He lapped each driver until the fourth place running Kimi Raikkonen and was precisely 69 seconds ahead of Kovalainen running second.

Hamilton crossed the finish line and claimed a fine victory with a distance of over a minute. He would then go on to win his first world championship in Brazil.

#OnThisDay 🎥 Lewis Hamilton delivered a wet-weather masterclass at the 2008 British Grand Prix #F1 pic.twitter.com/pw9VjPNMn9 — 🇻🇨Mr Lawrence🇬🇧🇬🇩🌸 (@Mr_Lawrence4) July 6, 2021

