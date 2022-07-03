F1

“Charles Leclerc is a very sensible driver”- Lewis Hamilton compares Max Verstappen to Ferrari ace after Silverstone battle

"Charles Leclerc is a very sensible driver"- Lewis Hamilton compares Max Verstappen to Ferrari ace after Silverstone battle
Salvador Velázquez

Previous Article
Pujara last 20 Test innings: Pujara last century in Test cricket date and opposition
Next Article
“Shaquille O’Neal, nobody from the hood uses a fork as a toothpick!”: Charles Barkley was flabbergasted at the Lakers legend inhaling a burrito in 35 seconds
F1 Latest News
"This is for my dad"– Haas' Mick Schumacher dedicates his first ever F1 points finish to his father Michael Schumacher
“This is for my dad”– Haas’ Mick Schumacher dedicates his first ever F1 points finish to his father Michael Schumacher

Haas driver Mick Schumacher scored his first points finish at the British Grand Prix and…