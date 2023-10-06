Lewis Hamilton Was Ready to Go to Jail for Speaking in Support of LGBTQ+ Community in Qatar

Back in 2021, Lewis Hamilton shocked the world by wearing a rainbow helmet in Qatar. The ballsy move by the Mercedes driver not only startled the Western world but also raised multiple eyebrows in Arab. Hamilton pulled off the move even when he knew that he could be put into jail for his actions.

Coming in 2023, the seven-time world champion is ready to wear the same rainbow helmet yet again. In doing so, he will try to bring people’s attention to the Middle Eastern country’s controversial discrimination.

The 38-year-old driver is wearing the helmet to support LGBTQ+ rights, something that is banned in multiple countries all over the world, specifically in the Arab world. Hamilton, who has become the face of F1 in the last decade, thus decided to put the limelight on this.

Hamilton and his stance on LGBTQ+ rights

As Hamilton is ready to wear the rainbow helmet yet again, he said to the BBC on this as per talkSport, “It’s always good and well raising awareness for things, but it is more about the work that is done in the background and the conversations you continue to have.”

He further added on this, “All we can do is try to be positive when we come to these places and take the opportunity – that’s why I continue to wear the flag here.” As he is ready to wear the rainbow helmet yet again, he does not fear the jail term.

Hamilton’s support for LGBTQ+ rights might not sit well with the Qatari government since they do not endorse such a move publicly or privately. Therefore, having the world’s attention on something that is not allowed in the state might have the Mercedes driver behind bars.

Why did Hamilton bring back his rainbow helmet in 2023?

Lewis Hamilton is one of the most renowned faces in the motorsport world, especially in F1. Therefore, his stance on anything controversial would attract attention. Something that happened with the LGBTQ+ rights in Qatar.

As the Silver Arrows star decided to stand up for it, he believes that the country would slowly but eventually accept the community. Something the Western world has also done over time. With that, he is also grateful that he decided to wear the helmet back in 2021.

As the Stevenage-born driver is ready to wear the helmet for the second time in three years, there will be eyes, criticism, and applause, all alike. Nevertheless, Hamilton would want this to succeed and want some positive results in the end.