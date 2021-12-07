“Yeah I’m okay, sorry about that” – Mick Schumacher disappointed with Saudi Arabian GP crash on what could have been a much-improved weekend for Haas

“Yeah I’m okay, sorry about that” – Mick Schumacher crashed out of the Saudi Arabian GP, capping off a learning rookie season for the F2 champion.

Mick Schumacher had a disappointing evening at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, crashing out in Lap 22. Soon after, he relayed this message on the Haas team radio.

Yeah I’m okay, sorry about that.

Happy 1 year anniversary of Mick Schumacher F2 champion!!! He finished the season with 2 wins and 8 podiums!!! pic.twitter.com/Xzl21H13dy — alison 💌 (@sunshinemick47) December 6, 2021

“Unfortunately it seems like I was pushing a bit too much trying to get back into the DRS window from George, and I lost it going into Turn 22.

“The pace seemed to be there, we were comfortably keeping up with the Williams and I think that’s really what we weren’t anticipating.

“Therefore, obviously [I was] highly motivated, and maybe a bit too much in that case.

“All of a sudden the car in front, who was George, he braked and I also tried to brake, but there was no way to stop from over 200 (km/h) to zero in that pace, and [I] just collected George.

“And then looking at the replay, there was a car on the inside. He tried to avoid it for himself but he wasn’t the last car, so he reacted on the high side and I just couldn’t avoid it.

“Because the track is so narrow, it’s like a traffic jam and going full speed inside it.”

Mick Schumacher and Haas have zero points from this season, and are set to finish P10 by a comfortable margin, unless Schumahcer and/or Mazepin conduct a miraculous drive in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Also Read “The Haas is the worst car in Formula 1″ – Felipe Massa wants Mick Schumacher to join a better team with a stronger teammate than Nikita Mazepin