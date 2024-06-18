Watch: Charles Leclerc Carries the Olympic Torch to Represent Monaco Weeks After Iconic Triumph

Only a month remains for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games to take place. As always, Monaco will be one of the 206 countries that take part in the Summer Games. Ahead of their participation in this year’s Games, Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc had the honor of being the torchbearer for his country. Soon after he began carrying the torch around the city of Monte Carlo, several fans put up images and videos of the same.

Some fans wrote how Leclerc made his country proud twice in the same year, having won his maiden Monaco GP only a few weeks ago. In the videos put up by fans, several citizens of Monaco gathered around to watch Leclerc and three other athletes proudly walk around the streets of the principality one last time before they gear up for the Olympics.

the march of PARIS2024’s monaco torchbearer charles leclerc has started. making his country proud two times in one year ❤️ @monaco__info pic.twitter.com/3Jag9QbkrY — leclerc data (@leclercdata) June 18, 2024

After Leclerc and the athletes finished their walk around the streets, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene also joined them. This was a proud moment for the Monegasque driver, who got to represent a country with a population of about just 40,000 people.

Charles Leclerc took part in one of Olympics’ biggest traditions

Although F1 or any other motorsport has never been a part of the Olympic Games, Charles Leclerc received the special honor of carrying the torch. This is one of the biggest traditions of the Summer Games and has its inspiration in the ancient torch relay races.

The torch was first lit in Olympia, Greece. After it is lit once, it is then carried around the world as a part of a torch relay.

After traveling to several countries, the torch finally reached Monaco, and it was Leclerc who had the honor of being his country’s torchbearer. The Ferrari driver received this opportunity after he won the Monaco GP a few weeks ago.

The Ferrari driver dominated his home race weekend this year as he not only started on pole but led every lap to the chequered flag. After registering arguably the biggest win of his career, his next target would be to win more races and fight for the championship.