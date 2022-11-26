Lewis Hamilton’s dog Roscoe fetches package from $200 million app he invested in to welcome him home

Lewis Hamilton earlier this year invested in a rapid grocery delivery app Zapp. The new startup raised around $200 million app in investments overall when Hamilton dedicated his unknown amount to it.

The Briton race driver is known for making sound investments, and this app seems to be one of them. Founded in 2020, Zapp has increased multifold in size.

However, as per CNBC, the company refuses to share its total valuation. Also, they want to keep the investors’ contributions and stakes confidential.

Lewis Hamilton’s Roscoe stars in the ad

Hamilton’s dog, roscoe, is a celebrity. That’s why Zapp probably used him for an advertisement released recently. In the minute-long ad, the Bulldog receives a call from Hamilton, where he learns that the Mercedes star is heading home early.

Roscoe, shown unprepared for his dad’s welcome, checks the fridge and finds it empty. He then resorts to ordering groceries from Zapp, which are then delivered instantly, and Roscoe fetches them.

As soon as Hamilton arrives home. He sees his living room fully decorated for his welcome. The ad ends with both having a meal, with Roscoe hounding at pieces of bread.

Roscoe earns for himself

Because of the internet, Roscoe is one of those dogs who actually earns. The French bulldog is a celebrity. He has over 696,000 Instagram followers, and according to Hamilton, his dog earns approximately $700 a day.

That’s sufficient to say that he earns more than an average American. So, in a way, Roscoe probably funds his food and isn’t the kind of dependent on Hamilton’s F1 earnings.

Roscoe gets vegan food, which is itself expensive, not because Hamilton is influenced by the vegan diet. The Briton race driver shared that his do is on a vegan diet because of respiratory and other health issues Roscoe faces, and the new diet has helped him get better.

