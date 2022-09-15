Lewis Hamilton had four months of intense talks to finalise $115 Million contract with Mercedes

Marc Hynes shared how Lewis Hamilton signed a new 3-year-long contract worth around $150 Million with Mercedes in 2014.

Ahead of the 2015 season, there were a lot of speculations going about regarding Lewis Hamilton’s future in F1. The Briton had just been crowned World Champion after winning the title in 2014.

This was his second championship since his first title in 2008. And his first with his new team Mercedes which he joined in 2013.

But Hamilton’s contract was due at the end of the 2014 season. But instead of letting Mercedes dictate their terms, Lewis commanded a $115 Million contract based on racing merit alone.

Lewis negotiated a 3-year deal that saw his annual salary go up to $30 Million. He became the 3rd highest-paid driver after Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel.

His old friend and right-hand man Marc Hynes explained how and why Lewis got the high-paying job. He said, “What Lewis has done is very impressive. Dealing with a big company he’s shown how smart he is.

Marc has known Lewis since his Karting days. The two have been very close and Marc took care of Lewis’s contract negotiations and handled the operations of his charity, ‘Project 44’.

Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher share the record for the most consecutive #F1 seasons scoring at least 1️⃣ victory – 1️⃣5️⃣! Will Hamilton take the record for himself in 2022? 💬#Autosport #MotorsportStats pic.twitter.com/TvmbAW5eOo — Motorsport Stats (@msportstats) June 8, 2022

He adds, “He never stops working to improve his brand. He is working tirelessly for his team and his sport off the track. Then he gets in his car and destroys everyone.”

Lewis Shared his joy in renewing the deal with Mercedes. “This is a company filled with real passionate racers, from the boardroom to the factory floor, and an incredible hunger to win.” He’d go on to rewrite F1’s history books with the Mercedes.

What is Lewis Hamilton’s newest contract?

During the 2021 season, Lewis Hamilton signed a fresh 2-year long extension with Mercedes. This means the Briton will be staying in F1 until the end of the 2023 F1 season.

Lewis will be 38 by the time the contract expires and he will be racing in his 17th season in F1. The 7-time World Champion is set to earn $55 Million a season making him the joint highest earner in the F1 grid alongside Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Recently Lewis became only the 6th driver to have started 300 F1 races. And he does not seem eager to stop and retire. Lewis has made it clear that he wishes to race in F1 as long as he can.

Hamilton is asked about rumours of Mercedes lining up Ricciardo to replace him should he retire at the end of 2023: Lewis: “I don’t plan on stopping any time soon.” *looks across to Daniel* “Sorry, buddy!”#F1 #ItalianGP #Autosport — Autosport (@autosport) September 8, 2022

He hushed his retirement rumours ahead of the 2022 Italian GP. Lewis said, “I love what I’m doing. And I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.”

“I mean, look, for years, we’ll be going around, up and down with stories of retirement and stopping. And for me, I feel healthier than I’ve ever felt, as I focus a lot on that, I’m feeling fit.”

