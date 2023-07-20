While Max Verstappen Wants to be With Daniel Ricciardo, Sergio Perez Believes “It’s Nonsense to Think” About His Future

Amidst major speculations about Sergio Perez’s future at Red Bull, Max Verstappen has added fuel to the fire by claiming he would love to team up with Daniel Ricciardo again. However, the Mexican is not bothered by any speculation and claims that it is futile to think about his future too much.

Daniel Ricciardo made a surprise comeback to the grid through AlphaTauri. However, it is evident that the Australian aims to use the Italian outfit as a stepping stone to make his way into the leading Red Bull Racing team. This has only increased the pressure on Perez, who is already struggling to perform this season.

However, Perez has all the support that he needs from Red Bull. Christian Horner and Helmut Marko have claimed that his seat is not in danger as long as he is helping the team win the Constructor’s Championship. Therefore, Perez is naturally not overthinking the Ricciardo threat.

Half of the grid wants to join Red Bull

Leading up to the Hungarian GP, Perez spoke to Motorsport.com about the speculations regarding him losing his seat to Ricciardo. Perez claimed that he has been in F1 for 13 long years and has gotten through situations much worse than this.

The Red Bull driver said, “I’m not thinking about 2025; it’s so far ahead. It’s nonsense to think that far away.” He explained that his main focus right now is performing well in Hungary and Belgium.

Perez also mentioned that not only Ricciardo but also Tsunoda is waiting for their chance to join Red Bull. He said, “More than half of the grid will love to drive for Red Bull. So it doesn’t change anything.”

Sergio Perez has the support of Helmut Marko

Despite disappointing Qualifying results, Perez has been doing well in the races. This hasn’t gone unnoticed by the Red Bull heads.

Dr. Helmut Marko recently claimed that Perez has been able to keep up with Verstappen as his teammate for two and a half years now is a record to be proud of. Moreover, Ricciardo must prove himself at AlphaTauri before considering moving to Red Bull.

He is safe in the team if Perez can protect the team from another rival catching up with them. Moreover, no team seems to be even close to Red Bull currently. However, his contract expires at the end of 2024. And in a sport like Formula 1, one can never be too sure about what will happen next.