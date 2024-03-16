mobile app bar

“Lewis Won’t Be Around Forever”: Oliver Bearman Already Dubbed Hamilton Replacement as Ferrari Plot Future Plans

Sabyasachi Biswas
Published

Lewis Hamilton is all set to join Ferrari in 2025, at 39 years of age. Since Hamilton is most likely near the last stages of his career, Ferrari has been advised to focus on the development of Oliver Bearman, a driver who could replace the seven-time champion in the future. Bearman’s rise in motorsport has been phenomenal.

It was further boosted by his stellar F1 debut in Saudi Arabia last weekend when he made a substitute appearance for Carlos Sainz, who was sidelined due to appendicitis surgery. Since Bearman is also Haas’ reserve driver, there is a possibility that Ferrari could help the 18-year-old land a full-time F1 role with the American outfit, who they have good relations with.

Speaking about the same, Christian Hewgill, from The Fast and The Curious podcast, said, “There’s going to be lots of movement. Alpine’s drivers are out of contract, there could be other movements with the Mercedes seat. [Therefore,] Ferrari are going to want to keep hold of Ollie Bearman. He is a part of the team’s future you know. Lewis [Hamilton] won’t be here forever.”

Hamilton’s move to Ferrari next year might be late but comes with the aim of landing his eighth world championship. While it may be difficult for him to win the title next year, he could have a chance in 2026 when F1 introduces the new regulations.

If Hamilton does achieve his goal in 2026, there is a possibility that he may choose to hang his boots then. That is when Ferrari could potentially replace the 39-year-old with Oliver Bearman.

Is Oliver Bearman the next big thing in F1?

If Lewis Hamilton does end up leaving Ferrari by the end of the 2026 season, then Oliver Bearman may have to step up and replace his compatriot. The 18-year-old has already shown what he is capable of after a brilliant F1 debut with Ferrari last weekend in Saudi Arabia.

Bearman got the call to replace Carlos Sainz just three hours before the third and final practice session. However, that did not stop the young Briton from impressing in both qualifying and the race.

Bearman qualified P11 on Friday and came agonizingly close to knocking out Lewis Hamilton. A day later, he finished P7 during the main race and also won Driver of the Day.

