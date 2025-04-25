LH Army Rallies Behind Fan for Motivating Lewis Hamilton Through Passionate Words: “God Bless That Guy”

With the honeymoon period at Ferrari getting over, Lewis Hamilton is getting the real taste of being a driver for the Prancing Horse. The SF-25 hasn’t turned out to be a race-winning car with a multitude of issues handicapping the seven-time world champion’s progress.

Hamilton has struggled at a variety of tracks to get on top of the car, while his teammate Charles Leclerc has comfortably outperformed him. At times, there has been a three-to-four-tenths gap between the two drivers in Leclerc’s favor. So, that underscores the seriousness of Hamilton’s struggles.

Having experienced similar results in his final two seasons at Mercedes, the #44 driver has once again fallen into the depressing self, which isn’t a happy sight for his fans. Hamilton often used to give downbeat comments about his performance and prospects of improving at Mercedes last year after suffering in qualifying or getting an underpar race result.

Naturally, the LH army—the name of his fanbase on social media—is keen on motivating the seven-time world champion as racing for Ferrari is quite an ambitious move for him, and he wishes to do well. Recently, when Hamilton visited a store-opening event for Fanatic in London, this support from his fans was quite evident.

The 40-year-old attended this Fanatic store-opening event on April 25 at Regent Street in Central London, and details about his visit were already public via reports. So, his fans came in huge numbers to catch a glimpse of their beloved driver.

After he cut the ribbon for the new store, Hamilton went over and greeted the crowd of fans, who were ecstatic to see the Briton. Among this crowd, one fan seemed quite excited and started to shout a heartfelt message for Hamilton to motivate him amid his tough start to life at Ferrari.

“Lewis, remember who you are mate. You did it. You will do it again. So much love for you man. So much love,” the fan shouted from the crowd.

Obviously, this melted the LH army’s hearts on social media as one of them wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “God bless that guy who said that to him”.

God bless that guy who said that to him❤️ — Zaynab. (@zee_mustapha) April 25, 2025

Other X users also joined in to praise the man. “The faceless man just said what true Lewis Hamilton fans are thinking,” one fan commented.

Another user quipped that Ferrari should hand out a paddock pass to his man for saying such kind words to Hamilton. “Who is shouting? @ScuderiaFerrari you need to find him and give him a paddock pass at Monza.”

Who is shouting? @ScuderiaFerrari you need to find him and give him a paddock pass at Monza — Jackie (@JackieF1nut) April 25, 2025

After finishing a disappointing P7 at the Saudi Arabian GP, Hamilton stated that his performances at Ferrari may not improve as the season progresses. “This is how it’s going to be for the rest of the year. It’s just going to be painful,” he said per The Race. So, hearing such inspirational words from the fan would’ve really elevated Hamilton’s spirits.

After he was done signing autographs, he extended his hand to shake someone’s hand, who could’ve been the same guy if the Briton had spotted him correctly. If so, that handshake from Hamilton would’ve made his day, let alone some complimentary paddock passes.