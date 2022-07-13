“Like Father, Like Son from P9 to P6” – Mick Schumacher’s mind blowing coincidence with father Michael Schumacher 25 years later in Austria

Haas driver Mick Schumacher started and finished at the same position as his father Michael Schumacher did in the 1997 Austrian GP.

Michael Schumacher passed the torch to his son Mick Schumacher as the new generation to enter F1 from their prestigious family.

Mick is starting to showcase why he deserves a place for the Haas seat in 2023. It was his second consecutive point finish in F1. Previously, he finished 8th at the British Grand Prix collecting his first-ever F1 points after 32 races.

Moreover, the young German had a strong showing at the Austrian Grand Prix as well. The VF-22 car is fast majorly due to the Ferrari engine and the team investing all of their development points in 2022.

He impressed the fans with his defensive driving style. He drove against the seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton in the F1 sprint race.

Meanwhile, he started 9th on the grid and finished at 6th place which was his all-time highest finishing record to date in F1.

P6!!! What a day, what a weekend! The car felt great and the team did amazing🤩 (Also, thank you all for driver of the day🙏) #MSC47 pic.twitter.com/C8yNx4iBnW — Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) July 10, 2022

Michael Schumacher and Mick Schumacher coincidence 25 years later

There is a major coincidence between the father and son pairing. Michael Schumacher started in the same grid position (9th) and finished at the same place (6th) 25 years ago in Austria.

During the 1997 Austrian Grand Prix, the seven times world champion drove as high as 3rd position. However, he received a stop-and-go penalty for overtaking Heinz-Harald Frentzen under yellow flags.

Due to this, he could only finish 6th by the end of the race. William’s Jacques Villeneuve won the race with McLaren’s David Coulthard finishing second.

Mick Schumacher will be hoping to continue the same performance as he travels to Circuit Paul Ricard next weekend with the Haas team.

