mobile app bar

“I’m a Pro Now”: Alex Albon Shares ‘Core’ Memory of ‘Beating’ His Pro Golfer Girlfriend in Golf

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“I’m a Pro Now”: Alex Albon Shares ‘Core’ Memory of ‘Beating’ His Pro Golfer Girlfriend in Golf

Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

Alex Albon’s girlfriend Lily Muni He is a professional golfer, and having been together since 2019, the Williams driver has picked up a thing or two from her. At the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Albon even admitted to having beaten her once.

In a conversation with Matt Gallagher from P1 with Matt & TommyAlbon spoke about this “core memory.” He revealed that he beat Lily by one hole.

“She was in the bunker, she got a bogey, I got a par. And that’s all I can remember. Because I beat them on that one hole now, you could say I am a pro now.”, the Williams man said.

Albon, however, could not rejoice. He beat a professional golfer at her own sport, but had to tone his celebrations down. All he told Lily was ‘well played’, to not upset her.

At the same time, Albon admits that he wasn’t really close to being as good as her. But his confidence grew when he knew he could hit as many golf balls as he needed to, to finish the game. “I can [also] kick the ball if it is behind a tree. Lily lets me do that.” 

However, it is plausible that Lily simply went easy on Albon.

Did Lily go easy on Albon?

Albon also revealed that Lily told him to ‘have fun’ by bending the rules in his favor. This suggests that Lily, someone who makes a living by playing golf, simply lets Albon win.

Born in Chengdu, Lily is one of China’s most popular golfers and has endorsement deals with companies as big as Nike. She started golfing at five years old, and moved to Canada to hone her skills.

She has also taken part in the LPGA tour, having won prestigious tournaments like the 2018 Prasco Charity Championship and the 2019 LPGA Q-Series.

Lily met Albon in 2019 after watching Netflix’s Drive to Survive. She was more popular on social media and followed Albon to learn more about F1. They started talking, hit it off and eventually started dating.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Somin Bhattacharjee is an F1 editor at The SportsRush and has written more than 2000 articles. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and considers sports to be a part of his life. Somin has been a fan of Scuderia Ferrari since 2010 and his favorite driver is none another than the legendary Fernando Alonso. Other than longing for a Ferrari Championship win once again, Somin spends his free time playing football and basketball.

Read more from Somin Bhattacharjee

Share this article

Don’t miss these