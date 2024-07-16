“I’m a Pro Now”: Alex Albon Shares ‘Core’ Memory of ‘Beating’ His Pro Golfer Girlfriend in Golf

Alex Albon’s girlfriend Lily Muni He is a professional golfer, and having been together since 2019, the Williams driver has picked up a thing or two from her. At the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Albon even admitted to having beaten her once.

In a conversation with Matt Gallagher from P1 with Matt & Tommy, Albon spoke about this “core memory.” He revealed that he beat Lily by one hole.

“She was in the bunker, she got a bogey, I got a par. And that’s all I can remember. Because I beat them on that one hole now, you could say I am a pro now.”, the Williams man said.

Can someone tell me why we’re playing my girlfriend’s sport in my Paddock?‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/hNSeX9ALAg — Alex Albon (@alex_albon) October 20, 2022

Albon, however, could not rejoice. He beat a professional golfer at her own sport, but had to tone his celebrations down. All he told Lily was ‘well played’, to not upset her.

At the same time, Albon admits that he wasn’t really close to being as good as her. But his confidence grew when he knew he could hit as many golf balls as he needed to, to finish the game. “I can [also] kick the ball if it is behind a tree. Lily lets me do that.”

However, it is plausible that Lily simply went easy on Albon.

Did Lily go easy on Albon?

Albon also revealed that Lily told him to ‘have fun’ by bending the rules in his favor. This suggests that Lily, someone who makes a living by playing golf, simply lets Albon win.

Born in Chengdu, Lily is one of China’s most popular golfers and has endorsement deals with companies as big as Nike. She started golfing at five years old, and moved to Canada to hone her skills.

ALEX ALBON AND LILY HE YOU ROCK MY WORLDDDD pic.twitter.com/2EKXO0U0BB — leo (@formuleo_) May 3, 2023

She has also taken part in the LPGA tour, having won prestigious tournaments like the 2018 Prasco Charity Championship and the 2019 LPGA Q-Series.

Lily met Albon in 2019 after watching Netflix’s Drive to Survive. She was more popular on social media and followed Albon to learn more about F1. They started talking, hit it off and eventually started dating.