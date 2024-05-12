Logan Sargeant A Sitting Duck As Kimi Antonelli’s Name Takes Over Williams

Following yet another poor start to the season, Logan Sargeant’s F1 future is under huge doubt. Things became worse for the American driver in Miami as rumors of him getting replaced ahead of the Emilia Romagna GP came up. Kimi Antonelli is the driver tipped to take his Williams seat, and given his Mercedes backing, Sargeant is practically helpless if this move goes ahead.

Mercedes has been looking for a Lewis Hamilton replacement ever since the seven-time world champion announced he would be leaving for Ferrari in 2025. Amid a variety of names, Antonelli has always stood out. This is because he is just 17 and is already touted as a generational talent.

The problem, however, lies in the fact that he is still too young to earn enough points for an F1 Super License.

To bypass the same, Mercedes appealed to the FIA for an exception in Antonelli’s case. Should this follow through, the Silver Arrows will likely ask Williams to nurture the young Italian driver and help him develop. Per F1 Maximaal, this puts Logan Sargeant in a tricky position.

Williams is Mercedes’ customer team and isn’t in a good place – performance-wise or financially. As a result, they could be forced to adhere to what Mercedes wants. And having an immensely talented driver come on board is something Team Principal James Vowles likely won’t go against.

Unfortunately for Sargeant, this will come at his expense. Plus, his form has not been doing the talking either. So, factors other than Antonelli’s potential arrival could also mark the end of the Florida native’s stay in F1.

Kimi Antonelli is not the only threat to Logan Sargeant

As reported by Formula 1, James Vowles insisted that Antonelli won’t replace Sargeant at the upcoming race in Imola. However, the American driver’s good news will only be of momentary relief, as Vowles added that Williams is considering multiple drivers for their 2025 lineup.

With the regulation changes set to take effect in 2026, Vowles wants a strong and stable driver pairing. Not wanting to mix things up when the changes take place, he is looking to prepare by having his potentially new drivers settle in next season itself.

At the same time, Vowles is not in a huge hurry. His main focus lies in making the car better because Williams remains the only team (along with Sauber) to remain point-less in the 2024 standings.