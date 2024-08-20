“No Touching The...”: When Lewis Hamilton Had a Rule for Ex-GF Nicole Scherzinger’s Dancing Partner

During their long-term relationship, Lewis Hamilton had a rule for Nicole Scherzinger’s dance partner Derek Hough in the reality TV show, Dancing with the Stars. The Hawaiian singer was asked about it on a talk show, back in 2010.

The host asked Scherzinger about her partner and after exchanging necessities, he asked about the rule for Derek Hough. She hesitantly said, “The rule, he’s going to kill me. The rule is no touching the bunda. That’s what he calls it, I can’t believe this.” The host joked and added, “I think my wife has the same rule for me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @nicoleandlewishamilton

Despite this restriction, the duo emerged as the winners of the dance show in its 10th season. They survived the 10-week-long competition by maintaining a score of 27.5 and being in the safe zone each week. In the finals, they won with a perfect score of 30 performing their favorite Jive dance form.

Even Hamilton was in attendance to witness his partner win the competition on the final night of the show. His attendance showcased how the two supported each other in all their endeavors. Scherzinger jumping and screaming in celebration after the Brit won his first F1 championship in 2008 is one similar instance.

The sweet yet troubled romance of Hamilton and Scherzinger

After the two started dating in 2008, Hamilton won the first of his seven titles. The instant success perhaps solidified their relationship. The seven-year-long on-and-off affair remains the Briton’s longest relationship to this day. However, after multiple split-ups mainly due to their busy schedules, the two called it quits for the last time in 2015.

After that, the Mercedes man intermittently dated several celebrities since 2015. But, leaving his personal relationships aside, Hamilton has been focused on his professional life. Back when he was teammates with Jenson Button, he even confessed that his love life was non-existent.

Still, being without a partner has surely worked in his favor as he has collected five world titles since his breakup with Scherzinger. Although, there is still a lot of chatter about Hamilton’s personal life and who could he finally settle down with in the future.