Lonely Lewis Hamilton Calls Out 19 Cowardly F1 Drivers With Deafening Four-Worded Question

Lewis Hamilton recently took a big dig at all the F1 drivers for their lack of support in his fight against racism. Hamilton has been fighting for equal rights and against discrimination throughout his career and has insisted on how he often feels alone in this battle. The only driver who supported him openly was Sebastian Vettel, and his retirement means that he is more lonely than ever.

The Mercedes star has been speaking against several issues for a long time now. Other than his quest in becoming the best in F1, he made it his life’s mission to make the sport more open. In fact, he launched a commission, which aims at including people from different backgrounds in F1.

Unfortunately, his stance against racism never really inspire other drivers to actively join him in the movement. During his last few years in the sport, Sebastian Vettel, supported the seven-time world champion’s stance openly. But now that Vettel has retired, Hamilton insists that he misses his former rival dearly.

Lewis Hamilton reckons the support he received from Vettel

Lewis Hamilton recently opened up on the support he received from his former rival Sebastian Vettel. Hamilton labeled Vettel as courageous for the way he was always stood up for humanitarian rights.

Speaking to DAZN, the British driver said, “Sebastian Vettel was one of those who supported me the most. He told me that in some teams they spoke racist things about me.”

However, what bothered Hamilton was the idea about no one else batting an eye into all the things that are going wrong. “Sometimes I wonder, doesn’t anyone else care?” he added.

Admittedly, with Vettel gone, Hamilton is the only driver who still actively advocates for human rights in F1. The likes of Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Fernando Alonso, all refrain from commenting on matters outside of F1.

Hamilton also went on to appreciate Vettel’s support during the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020. “He knelt with me in 2020. I have not yet seen a driver as brave as him,” recalled the Silver Arrows ace.

Hamilton’s lonely stance without Sebastian Vettel

After Vettel left the sport at the end of the 2022 F1 season, Lewis Hamilton was left alone in his battle for all the beforementioned things that plague society. Admitting to this, in an interview ESPN F1 last year, “I think he’s one of the greatest people we’ve seen in this sport. And we need more like him. Sad because I’ve lost an ally on this side of the sport on the grid.”

All in all, Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel were indeed brothers in arms when it came to using F1 as a platform to highlight concerning issue. Despite sharing some heated moments on the track, they always had each other’s backs in matters away from F1.