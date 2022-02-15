“Look it wasn’t down to Michael Masi”– Max Verstappen has a point to prove while going into 2022 season

Max Verstappen has a point to prove before going into the 2022 season that he didn’t win the title because of Michael Masi, claims Jenson Button.

At the climax of the 2021 season, some questionable decisions were made by the FIA race director Michael Masi. Those decisions led to Max Verstappen winning the championship against Lewis Hamilton.

While the FIA still investigates the last lap controversy. Jenson Button feels that in how Verstappen won the championship, the Dutchman would be eyeing to prove that he is not the champion because Masi led him to win.

”You know for me, he’s the fastest, most gifted driver of anyone. But it’s whether he can improve on that and build himself into someone like Lewis who is the complete package,” the former Formula One driver told Sky Sports.

‘He will be a little bit more relaxed himself after the season. As we’ve been talking about the last race and the way that it was won, I’m sure he wants to come out fighting and fight for that victory from the word go.”

“It’s a World Championship that he’s won, but I’m sure he wants to go and win another World Championship so he can go: ‘Look, it wasn’t down to Michael Masi’,” Button concluded.

Max Verstappen doesn’t want so much intensity

While Verstappen and Hamilton gave a season of the ages, Helmut Marko claims that the Dutchman doesn’t want to compete at such intensity every year.

According to him, if this continues, he will not stick long with Formula 1. Though, looking at Hamilton’s age, it might not be long before he retires.

But the real challenge also comes from his contemporaries like Lando Norris and George Russell, who are also hitting their primes.

