“Look what we’ve accomplished” – Circuit of the Americas (COTA) confident of getting F1 calendar extension after carnival-like US Grand Prix

“Look what we’ve accomplished” – Circuit of the Americas (COTA) held an incredible US Grand Prix with thousands swamping the race stands all weekend.

The US Grand Prix saw an incredible 400,000 fans turn up at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. The carnival-like atmosphere has clearly impressed one and all, and the track’s chairman Bobby Epstein is confident this will help them get a contract extension. To ensure it, Epstein has a backup plan ready, and it involves taking the F1 boss for a ride, quite literally!

“I think it’s gonna get done. I’m highly confident we’ll get there. I’d be surprised and disappointed if we don’t and I think [F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali] would say the same thing.

“I intend to drive him around completely! I intend to drive him around a whole bunch and then have a conversation about ‘look what we’ve accomplished.’

“I think he already appreciates it. I think the teams and drivers have all expressed that they enjoy coming here, which is really satisfying for us to hear, and I think we’ll get there.”

Y’all showed up this weekend! 🤠 Thank you for making the 2021 Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix a success. pic.twitter.com/HOIrq4wggW — Circuit of The Americas (@COTA) October 24, 2021

Miami making its F1 debut next season

The country is set to have its second race on the calendar from 2022, with Miami confirmed to make its debut. Epstein is delighted to know it, as it has been given a separate slot. More crucially, COTA retains the nomenclature of the ‘US Grand Prix’.

“We were a lot more concerned about the Miami race five years ago when we first heard than we’d possibly be today. Knowing it [Miami] has spread to a different part of the calendar I think it’s complimentary.

“New races are most vulnerable in years three to five and that sort of decides your long-term future. I think we’ve made it over the hump and we now have some tradition and history.

“We’ve now had this race the second-longest – Watkins Glen did more races than we did, but now we’ve done the second most – and it’s been 40 years since Watkins Glen. So I feel like we’re on solid ground.”

