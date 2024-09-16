Love for Bruce Springsteen Kept David Croft Away From Commentary Duties at Azerbaijan GP

Veteran commentator David Croft’s voice was noticeably missing from Sky Sports F1’s coverage of the 2024 Azerbaijan GP. The Briton announced earlier this year that he would be stepping away from commentary duties in some races and was actually attending a Bruce Springsteen concert in Baltimore.

Croft ditched the microphone for the weekend and took a getaway with his newly wedded wife, Laura. He took to his Instagram account to explain that he had flown to the US to enjoy Springsteen and the E Street Brand’s live performance at the Oriole Park.

As it turned out, the concert ideas were one small part of an elaborate wedding gift from Laura. Croft revealed that Springsteen had even sent out a video message to the couple, wishing them a long and happy marriage.

“So on our wedding day Mrs. C handed me a video message from one of my rock n roll hero’s wishing us both all the best for a happy marriage,” Croft wrote on Instagram. “Today we flew to Baltimore to say hi in person and to witness another epic night with @springsteen and The E Street Band!”

Before the start of the season, Croft announced that due to the congested 24-race calendar, he would be skipping a few races, including the Azerbaijan GP. He also shared that he wanted to spend more time with his wife, Laura.

Croft‘s post also revealed how Laura had managed to orchestrate a meeting with his own personal hero. He met legendary American musician and the E Street Band’s guitarist Steven Van Zandt, who had actually reserved tickets for the happy couple.

Croft’s delight was very evident. The star-struck commentator even wished the duo of Van Zandt and Springsteen to continue performing music together for many years to come. As a parting word, Croft also promised his wife that he would be taking her to more Springsteen concerts in the future.