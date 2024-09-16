mobile app bar

Love for Bruce Springsteen Kept David Croft Away From Commentary Duties at Azerbaijan GP

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Love for Bruce Springsteen Kept David Croft Away From Commentary Duties at Azerbaijan GP

David Croft & Bruce Springsteen

Credits- IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Veteran commentator David Croft’s voice was noticeably missing from Sky Sports F1’s coverage of the 2024 Azerbaijan GP. The Briton announced earlier this year that he would be stepping away from commentary duties in some races and was actually attending a Bruce Springsteen concert in Baltimore.

Croft ditched the microphone for the weekend and took a getaway with his newly wedded wife, Laura. He took to his Instagram account to explain that he had flown to the US to enjoy Springsteen and the E Street Brand’s live performance at the Oriole Park.

As it turned out, the concert ideas were one small part of an elaborate wedding gift from Laura. Croft revealed that Springsteen had even sent out a video message to the couple, wishing them a long and happy marriage.

“So on our wedding day Mrs. C handed me a video message from one of my rock n roll hero’s wishing us both all the best for a happy marriage,” Croft wrote on Instagram. “Today we flew to Baltimore to say hi in person and to witness another epic night with @springsteen and The E Street Band!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by David Croft (@croftyf1)

Before the start of the season, Croft announced that due to the congested 24-race calendar, he would be skipping a few races, including the Azerbaijan GP. He also shared that he wanted to spend more time with his wife, Laura.

Croft‘s post also revealed how Laura had managed to orchestrate a meeting with his own personal hero. He met legendary American musician and the E Street Band’s guitarist Steven Van Zandt, who had actually reserved tickets for the happy couple.

Croft’s delight was very evident. The star-struck commentator even wished the duo of Van Zandt and Springsteen to continue performing music together for many years to come. As a parting word, Croft also promised his wife that he would be taking her to more Springsteen concerts in the future.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these