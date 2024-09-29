“Make Sure the Media Don’t Get Too Hot:” Haas F1 Team Puts Ted Kravitz in an Ice Bath

The Singapore GP is notoriously known as one of the hottest races on the F1 calendar, due to the high temperatures and humidity at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. To cope with the conditions, employees at the Haas F1 team took ice baths and even helped Sky Sports F1’s Ted Kravitz “cool down.”

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Haas put up the video and captioned it, “Keeping Ted cool. It’s important to make sure the media don’t get too hot“.

In the video, Kravitz can be heard screaming because of the ice.

Kravitz is one of the top reporters in the paddock, known for his bold takes and honest yet critical assessments of drivers and teams. He’s not afraid to call out anyone, including the FIA if he’s dissatisfied with their decisions.

For example, he slammed the FIA for their swearing ban. He said,

“There are the medals. I’m sure it’s gold plate. I’m sure even though the FIA has got lots of money through driver fines and everything, that’s not solid gold“.

Kravitz’s remarks were in response to the punishment handed to Max Verstappen for swearing during a press conference in Singapore. Interestingly, Kravitz himself came under fire for swearing during a broadcast, adding an ironic twist to the situation.

Renowned photojournalist believes Kravitz is innocent

Shortly after the FIA announced its swearing ban, a fan released a video showing Kravitz uttering the F-word during a live broadcast. However, veteran F1 photographer Kym Illman defended Kravitz, stating that the presenter wasn’t at fault for the clip being made public.

“I think Ted has been pretty much hard done by here,” he said. “They played back the wrong tape“.

Kravitz apologized for his slip of the tongue, acknowledging that when he gets frustrated with himself, he sometimes utters “naughty” words. He added that everyone can make mistakes but promised to be more careful in the future.