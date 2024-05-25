Martin Brundle Calls Out Mistake by Max Verstappen That Added to Red Bull’s Woes at Monaco

Max Verstappen had an uncharacteristically disappointing Qualifying session at the 2024 Monaco GP weekend. The three-time world champion’s eight-consecutive pole streak ended with only the sixth fastest lap time after Q3. Despite the RB20’s limitations on the streets of Monte Carlo, Martin Brundle pointed out that it was a driver-error that cost the Dutchman pole.

Brundle was quoted by Sky Sports F1 as explaining, “Max [Verstappen] gave it full send into Turn One and the car wouldn’t stick. That’s what he had to do to try and steal pole but it cost him four more places.”

Verstappen‘s Qualifying result has all but extinguished his chances for fighting for the win. The Monaco circuit is notoriously difficult to overtake at, and starting from the third-row of the grid, the #1 driver has compromised his chances of catching pole-sister Charles Leclerc.

Looking at Data, Verstappen loses > 3 tenths in the flat out sections to Leclerc in FP2 The other big chunk bleeds away between Mirabeau and Portier — Alex Brundle (@AlexBrundle) May 24, 2024

It was a disastrous afternoon for the Red Bull team. While Verstappen faltered during his final flying effort during Q3, his teammate, Sergio Perez, didn’t even make it that far. The #11 driver was shockingly knocked out in Q1 and will start the Grand Prix on Sunday from 18th on the grid.

The RB20’s limitations were exposed this weekend as Verstappen has struggled throughout the weekend so far for grip on the kerbs and the bumpy tarmac. On the flip side, rivals like McLaren and Ferrari have unlocked massive potential from their packages after introducing upgrades during the last two race weekends, respectively.

Is Red Bull no longer unbeatable?

McLaren and Ferrari out-qualified both the Red Bulls for the Grand Prix. However, what would really pinch the Milton-Keynes based team would be how Mercedes also fared against their drivers.

Verstappen will be caught in a Mercedes sandwich on the starting grid for the Grand Prix. The #1 driver was out-qualified by George Russell and Lewis Hamilton was less than a tenth away from doing the same. In the context of the rest of the season, this is an ominous sign for the reigning world champions.

That said, while Verstappen conceded that the RB20 had some limitations, he believes their lack of pace was a circuit-specific issue. But with the likes of Ferrari and McLaren closing the gap on Red Bull and Verstappen, the 2024 season could finally feature a three-way title fight.