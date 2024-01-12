When Red Bull Mocked Toto Wolff for Advising Max Verstappen to Stay Out of the Title Battle Business

Back in 2016, Mercedes team boss, Toto Wolff got brutally trolled by Red Bull, after the former allegedly warned Max Verstappen to stay out of the 2016 title fight. Needless to say, Red Bull had Verstappen’s back and left the Austrian blushing.

Wolff had actually phoned up Verstappen’s father, Jos and asked him to tell his son to keep his nose out of the fight between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg. Both Hamilton and Rosberg had a fair shot at winning the title heading into the season finale in Abu Dhabi. Since they were both drivers for Mercedes, Wolff was tense about the situation. He felt that Verstappen’s aggressiveness on track would result in a crash or two that could sour the climax.

Red Bull retaliated hilariously. In the regular seasonal greetings in the aftermath of the 2016 season, they released a Christmas Card for the year. Referencing the bizarre phone call Wolff had made to Jos, Verstappen’s rear wing read, “How’s my driving? Call Jos on +31 33333”

To this day, it is considered as one of the greatest off track comebacks ever delivered. Wolff wasn’t the only one on their’ hitlist. They also made a stingy yet funny remark on Sebastian Vettel’s meltdown at the Mexican GP when he felt undone by Verstappen’s maneuvers on him. On the other car, they wrote, “How’s my driving? Call Charlie Whiting [the then Race Director]”, referencing his infamous X rated radio rant.

Well, Wolff would’ve wanted Verstappen to stay out of the title fight back then. However today, Max Verstappen is the only one in it.

Max Verstappen on course to becoming the most successful F1 driver ever

In 2021, after a few years of being in no man’s land in terms of championship potential, the Bulls found their rhythm. After a hard-fought season alongside Mercedes and Hamilton, in controversial circumstances, Verstappen prevailed as he grabbed his maiden title. Red Bull just lost out on the Constructors’ crown.

However, ever since the 2022 technical regulation reset, the Bulls have seemingly aced the new ‘ground effect‘ cars. As a result, since 2022, the team has been dominating this sport like no one else has ever done. Verstappen has won two more championships on the trot and the team have seemed invincible.

After winning a whopping 21 races out of 22, the Milton-Keynes based team is being touted as the favorites to continue their hot streak of dominance till these current regulations last. Hence, till 2026 Max Verstappen is expected to run away with all the titles.

If Verstappen does indeed win the 2024 and 2025 titles, he would become the 2nd most successful F1 driver with 5 titles, along side the late great, Juan Manuel Fangio. And if he can keep his mojo up, he can very well surpass the seven-time champions, Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher, as the GOAT of F1.