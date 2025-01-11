“Only Photo I Can Publicly Share”: Max Verstappen’s Title-Win Party Makes It Into Martin Garrix’s 2024 Highlights

ABU DHABI DJ Martin Garrix and Jos Verstappen of Red Bull Racing after winning the Formula 1 World Championship after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit | Credits: IMAGO / ANP

At the 2024 Las Vegas GP, Max Verstappen clinched what is arguably his most hard-fought world championship title. And while the celebrations from his fourth consecutive title triumph concluded the very next day, clips and pictures of that party still keep rolling out from the most bizarre sources.

One of these sources is the Red Bull driver’s close friend and world-renowned DJ, Martin Garrix. The 28-year-old Dutchman recently took to his Instagram account to share a single picture from that night with a cryptic yet revealing caption.

Garrix, who was one of the headliners at the Vegas GP, shared a picture of the duo celebrating (seemingly on Verstappen‘s private jet) with the caption, “The only photo I can publicly share after pulling an all-nighter and heading home [with] Max in Vegas after the race.”

martin garrix on insta: “the only photo I can publicly share after pulling an all nighter and heading home w max in vegas after the race.” oh please which other pics? pic.twitter.com/Tht40vX17E — nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) January 11, 2025

While there isn’t much going on in the picture, it can safely be concluded that the Dutchman had downed a few pints of his favorite victory celebration beverage — a Gin and Tonic. And by the looks of the caption, there was much more going on in the moments before and after this particular picture was taken!

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Garrix was privy to the epic all-nighter the 27-year-old had pulled after his title victory on the iconic Vegas strip. In fact, the duo share a very close friendship and Garrix takes it upon himself to take over the DJing role in almost all of Verstappen’s parties.

Verstappen describes his non-ideal post-Las Vegas party

Verstappen himself spilled the beans on his post-Las Vegas celebrations which the four-time world champion dubbed as not too ideal. “I left the track at 4am… you can go to a club and everyone’s completely wasted already, so it’s not really that nice to join in,” he explained to The Times.

But as it turns out, it was Garrix who co-hosted the celebrations with Verstappen, and the #1 driver was pretty grateful for that. “But luckily my friend Martin Garrix was there. So we just organized something and I had some guys from the team as well,” he adds.

Despite all the partying, Verstappen had to head to his private jet in a jiffy because he had to be in Qatar for the next Grand Prix weekend. But the Dutchman did not miss even a second of the celebrations as it was revealed later that he was drinking with the crew till 9 AM the next morning!