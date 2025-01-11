mobile app bar

“Only Photo I Can Publicly Share”: Max Verstappen’s Title-Win Party Makes It Into Martin Garrix’s 2024 Highlights

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
ABU DHABI DJ Martin Garrix and Jos Verstappen of Red Bull Racing after winning the Formula 1 World Championship after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit

ABU DHABI DJ Martin Garrix and Jos Verstappen of Red Bull Racing after winning the Formula 1 World Championship after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit | Credits: IMAGO / ANP

At the 2024 Las Vegas GP, Max Verstappen clinched what is arguably his most hard-fought world championship title. And while the celebrations from his fourth consecutive title triumph concluded the very next day, clips and pictures of that party still keep rolling out from the most bizarre sources.

One of these sources is the Red Bull driver’s close friend and world-renowned DJ, Martin Garrix. The 28-year-old Dutchman recently took to his Instagram account to share a single picture from that night with a cryptic yet revealing caption.

Garrix, who was one of the headliners at the Vegas GP, shared a picture of the duo celebrating (seemingly on Verstappen‘s private jet) with the caption, The only photo I can publicly share after pulling an all-nighter and heading home [with] Max in Vegas after the race.”

While there isn’t much going on in the picture, it can safely be concluded that the Dutchman had downed a few pints of his favorite victory celebration beverage — a Gin and Tonic. And by the looks of the caption, there was much more going on in the moments before and after this particular picture was taken!

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Garrix was privy to the epic all-nighter the 27-year-old had pulled after his title victory on the iconic Vegas strip. In fact, the duo share a very close friendship and Garrix takes it upon himself to take over the DJing role in almost all of Verstappen’s parties.

Verstappen describes his non-ideal post-Las Vegas party

Verstappen himself spilled the beans on his post-Las Vegas celebrations which the four-time world champion dubbed as not too ideal. “I left the track at 4am… you can go to a club and everyone’s completely wasted already, so it’s not really that nice to join in,” he explained to The Times.

But as it turns out, it was Garrix who co-hosted the celebrations with Verstappen, and the #1 driver was pretty grateful for that. “But luckily my friend Martin Garrix was there. So we just organized something and I had some guys from the team as well,” he adds.

Despite all the partying, Verstappen had to head to his private jet in a jiffy because he had to be in Qatar for the next Grand Prix weekend. But the Dutchman did not miss even a second of the celebrations as it was revealed later that he was drinking with the crew till 9 AM the next morning!

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these