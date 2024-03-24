Inspired By Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris Prepares for Appendix Removal to End 5-Year Race Win Wait

The 2024 Australian GP was a triumphant return for Carlos Sainz who sensationally got a win after enduring an appendicitis surgery just 16 days ago. While his win will go down in the history books as the one that thwarted Max Verstappen equalling his own record of 10 consecutive wins, the pure human effort of what the #55 driver did at the Albert Park street circuit will make this a memorable win for the 29-year-old. Taking inspiration from his mate’s victory, Lando Norris jokingly remarked on social media that he, too, would get the procedure done if that’s what it takes to win a Grand Prix!

Advertisement

Norris has been in the sport since 2019 when he debuted for McLaren at the season-opening Australian GP. Despite the team not being able to give him a race-winning car yet, he has still stuck with them.

But on the occasion of his friend and ex-McLaren teammate, Sainz‘s win, Norris, who secured the final podium place behind the two Ferraris today, took to social media to celebrate.

Advertisement

Norris posted a picture with Sainz and cheekily captioned it on Instagram, “Gonna go get my appendix removed. Apparently you do it and you win a race soooooo… Congrats Carlitos.”

The #4 driver has suffered a winless drought in the sport that has the makings of becoming a curse. Back in 2021, at the Russian GP held at the Sochi Autodrome, the Briton got the closest he was to a Grand Prix win.

Leading, with only a handful of laps to go, the heavens opened. However, he decided not to pit for intermediate tires and soon realized it was a mistake, as he spun out to watch Lewis Hamilton take the win. Today, he holds the unwelcome record of having the most podiums in F1 (14) without a race win, beating Nick Heidfeld’s longstanding record of 13 podiums.

Is frustration creeping into a winless Lando Norris?

While Norris hasn’t been able to win a race for McLaren since his debut, his teammate Oscar Piastri beat him to the punch last year. In his rookie season, the Australian went on to grab a sensational Sprint Race victory at the 2023 Qatar GP.

Advertisement

On the other hand, it seems as though Norris is coming to his wits end trying to chase a win. Oftentimes during interviews, the Briton would pass remarks, jokingly, that show that maybe he has actually given up on the dream of winning in F1.

For instance, during the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP, Norris had cheekily remarked that the only way of beating Verstappen off the line would be by jumping the start. Ironically enough he actually did jump the start! Luckily enough for him, the sensors did not notice his mistakes and he walked away without any penalty.