“Max is much calmer”– Red Bull chief reveals how Max Verstappen transformed his personality since 2016

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko talks about the observable difference between Max Verstappen in the last five years that made him the world champion.

Red Bull finally made Max Verstappen a world champion, a desire they longed for several years. However, not to forget that Red Bull and Verstappen have come a long way in this accomplishment.

In his initial years, the Dutchman was vulnerable to making reckless mistakes, despite his excellent talent. Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko, talking extensively about Verstappen, claims that his team’s star driver has progressed immensely in those five years.

“He’s a little less aggressive, yes, and can look at the bigger picture better now. That’s an important difference,” Marko told Motorsport NL. “I’m sure he wouldn’t have taken his first corner loss [in Hungary 2021] in 2016.

“In the early years, Max wanted to be the fastest at all times and under all circumstances. He has now learned to dose it and delivers it if it is really necessary. The discrepancy is that he already showed that maturity during his very first race for Red Bull.”

“Another important difference is, when we had a problem during free practice a few years ago, Max would explode and yell through the pit box. He sometimes took that impatience with him on the track, for example, if a backmarker did not move quickly enough.”

“Now Max is much calmer. He performs consistently and at an exceptionally high level. He is truly an extraordinary driver.”

Max Verstappen keeps everything under control

During his nail-biting fight against Lewis Hamilton for the championship, Verstappen hardly showed any nervousness. Something awe-inspiring for someone who is only 24-year-old.

“The coolness with which he has tackled this year is indeed impressive,” he said. “Nervous is the wrong word with Max anyway. He does feel a certain pressure, but he can keep it under control.

“At times, there is definitely tension but, for that, we have an outstanding team, and his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase also has an excellent relationship with him. He also has the authority sometimes clearly to tell Max which way we are going.

“So yes, Max is only human after all, and you definitely notice the tension. But nervousness in the sense that it influences his performance or his approach, no, you can’t see that in him.”

