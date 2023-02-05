Max Verstappen Admits He Has to Watch His Words Because of $2 Million Coming From His Endorsments

Red Bull ace Max Verstappen is often seen as an aggressive personality both on and off the track. His outbursts during the races have made him a less likeable driver among the fans.

But the Dutchman likes to describe himself as one who is straightforward about the issues there are. His words, though often land him into trouble.

Verstappen believes that his anger is limited to the track and has explained it as being a high-performance athlete, the adrenaline rush makes a sportsperson say things in the heat of the moment.

Also Read: Daniel Ricciardo Admits He’s at Peace With Not Racing in F1

Max Verstappen has to be more careful

Going ahead, the two-time champion admits that he has to be careful about what he is saying so as not to disappoint his endorsers.

Asked at the launch of Red Bull’s 2023 challenger in New York if he is concerned about the things that he speaks in public since he is a 2-time champion and everything that he says will get picked on.

Verstappen admitted saying that of course, you cannot say everything you want to say. He explained that over time a driver grows into it. He said that he has to be more careful since he is representing big brands.

“We should be allowed” Max Verstappen has his say on the FIA rule around drivers making political statements and expressing personal opinions on events going on in the world. pic.twitter.com/aNmJNxACTt — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) February 4, 2023

Verstappen’s endorsements

With $40 Million in his online salary, Verstappen is among the top earners in the sport. He has a massive fan following which is only just below Lewis Hamilton.

His fans refer to themselves as Orange army and the level of popularity he has attained in the past few years has made him an incredible prospect for brands to represent themselves in the market.

He is mainly sponsored by Jumbo Supermarkets, Ziggo, Red Bull, G-Star Raw and Carnext.com. It is reported that the Dutchman earns about $2 Million from endorsements. He even recently signed a deal with EA sport. Although, what is the deal worth remains unknown.

Therefore, it is pretty clear that the 25-year-old wants to steer clear of making controversial statements to the press.

Also Read: Sebastian Vettel Has His Say on FIA’s New ‘Rubbish’ Rules