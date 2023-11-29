Max Verstappen Admits “Ignoring a Lot of F1 News” to Avoid Unwanted Spotlight

After clinching three consecutive championship titles, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen discloses an unconventional post-victory approach. In an interview with formule1.nl, the Dutchman comes clean about purposefully avoiding a significant amount of F1 news in order to avoid the constant limelight.

During the conversation, when questioned about the potential impact on his vulnerability to the spotlight, the 26-year-old responded with fascination. Verstappen explained that he doesn’t engage with many Formula 1-related accounts or individuals, deliberately avoiding a significant amount of F1 news. Considering this, Verstappen said,

“I deliberately ignore a lot of Formula 1 news, then at some point it no longer passes by in my timeline.”

However, Verstappen also disclosed that even when he visits Brazil to meet Kelly Piquet’s father, Nelson Piquet, they avoid any sports-related discussions. The three-time champion said, “We’re not talking about motorsport. He’s talked about that more than enough in his life. At a certain point you don’t feel like it anymore, you’re done talking about it.”

Nevertheless, examining these remarks makes it apparent that the Dutchman is unequivocal about his intentions. Expanding on this, the Dutchman explained that he only watches other sports in order to maintain a feeling of balance in his life.

He said, “Actually, I only follow other sports and athletes, also to get balance in my life.” In conclusion, Verstappen remarked that when he is at home, he has no interest in staying informed about events happening in the paddock.

Max Verstappen opens up on genuine experiences after watching David Beckham’s Netflix series

Throughout 2023, the F1 season witnessed the arrival of several celebrities to the F1 paddock, including legendary footballer David Beckham, who was seen enjoying a race in Qatar. During that time, the Red Bull driver, Max Verstappen, was seen having a few conversations with the legendary footballer.

However, following that encounter, in Verstappen’s interview with Formule1.nl, questions were raised about his meeting with Beckham. Interestingly, the three-time champion was also inquired about whether he had viewed the most recent documentary series featuring the English footballer.

Notably, as the conversation progressed, he was asked about Beckham’s mental toughness portrayed in the film. Answering to that Verstappen expressed admiration for how Beckham remained mentally strong during challenging periods. However, while highlighting mental toughness as the most compelling aspect of the series, Verstappen remarked, “You could see how mentally strong he was. I liked that, letting your feet do the talking on the field.”

Subsequently, the Dutchman faced another probing question regarding his absence from social media and whether external criticism influenced it. Responding to this, Verstappen initially affirmed with a “Yes,” but shortly afterward, he expanded on his answer. He said the belief that his private affairs are not anyone else’s business has certainly influenced his inactivity on social media.

In essence, Verstappen’s mental toughness and life clarity have been certainly crucial to his success. With three championships secured this year and no major rule book changes expected, it is predicted that he will continue his dominance in the upcoming season.