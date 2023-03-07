Max Verstappen Almost Damages $200,000 Worth Parts of Sergio Perez’s RB19 in Post-Race Celebration

Max Verstappen continued his winning run in F1 with a win in Bahrain. Verstappen won the 2023 season opener and now has won 15 of the last 20 races he has participated in.

It was a night worth celebrating for Red Bull who sealed a 1-2 finish with Sergio Perez finishing P2. The Milton Keynes outfit comfortably leads the standings and looks likely of sealing another championship this season.

Verstappen enjoyed his first race win in Bahrain. However, Verstappen’s celebrations could have taken a rather expensive turn for the team in the first weekend itself.

Also Read: Red Bull Engineer Was Unhappy With Max Verstappen Despite Dominating Bahrain GP

Verstappen almost damages Sergio Perez’s front wing

Verstappen cruised to victory after leading the Bahrain GP from the pole position. Verstappen won by a margin of nearly 12 seconds from teammate Perez. Fernando Alonso completed the podium by finishing 3rd.

After the race, Verstappen, Perez and Alonso returned to Parc Ferme in the pitlane. However, there was a specially allocated platform created for the race winners’ cars in Bahrain. This raised platform was accessible by a ramp that was not fixed to the ground.

The telecast showed Verstappen attempting to climb the ramp. But the Dutchman struggled to move ahead as he was unable to find any grip on the ramp’s surface.

The hardest part of the weekend for Max, also lol at that ramp getting launched into Checos front wing pic.twitter.com/DLPsBnnoy8 — Dan – EngineMode11 (@EngineMode11) March 6, 2023

Verstappen revved up the engine which pushed his car forward. But this caused the wheel to hurl the ramp behind on towards Perez’s car. The ramp flew with great speed but luckily did not cause any damage to the Mexican’s RB19.

The video shows the flimsy platform ramp was soon cleared and the incident was forgotten. But it would have seriously damaged the F1 car’s $200,000 worth of Front wing or could have injured someone in the paddock.

Also Read: Gap Between Max Verstappen & Sergio Perez Is Being Exaggerated After Bahrain Claims Former Mercedes Driver

Max Verstappen confident of claiming 3rd Championship title after winning in Bahrain

Verstappen has shown yet again why he is untouchable in the current F1 grid. The Dutchman is too strong and looking at the RB19’s pace, it’s hard to predict anybody else as a challenger for the title.

Verstappen contended with the car’s pace and strategy in the Bahrain GP. The 2-time World Champion believes this was exactly what the team wanted last year and finding an early lead in the championship is always great.

Yes!!! Exactly the start we hoped for 💪 A very lovely result finishing one-two 👏 A big thank you goes out to the entire team, this is down to all their hard work over the winter! Let’s keep pushing @SChecoPerez @redbullracing @HondaRacingGLB#BahrainGP pic.twitter.com/AAiImT001n — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) March 5, 2023

He also feels the car has been perfect for the entire weekend. Max said, “It’s great to finally have a car which is able to win from the start. And it also helps that the car is not overweight.”

Verstappen claims the RB19 can easily grab another win in the upcoming Saudi Arabian GP. Max won the race in Jeddah last season and hopes he can add another 25 points to his tally.

Also Read: Sergio Perez Joins Helmut Marko in Accusing Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin of Copying Red Bull’s Car