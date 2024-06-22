mobile app bar

Toto Wolff Is a Man of Second Chances In Welcoming “Clever Mind” Back to F1

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Toto Wolff Is a Man of Second Chances In Welcoming “Clever Mind” Back to F1

Credits: IMAGO / IPA Sport

Earlier this week, Alpine made the return of Flavio Briatore to the F1 paddock official. He joins Alpine as an Executive Advisor, hoping to get the team out of a mess. A lot of questions surrounding this move have come up, owing to Briatore’s troubled past. But, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff doesn’t want to pay heed to controversies and is happy about Briatore returning to the F1 grid.

Alpine had a disastrous start to the 2024 season, and their on-track performance woes have added to the behind-the-scenes drama. Esteban Ocon had a falling out with the team, and won’t continue driving for them from 2025 onwards. Plus, several key personnel have left the Enstone-based outfit since 2023, including former team principal Otmar Szafnauer and Chief Technical Officer Pat Fry.

With the danger of becoming a perennial backmarker on the horizon, Briatore comes into the rescue. And Wolff said (as quoted by Race Fans),

“There is a lot of experience and expertise that, like Bruno said, 40 years of Formula 1 do. And I think everybody deserves the opportunity to come back. For me, for sure, having another clever mind in Alpine, someone that is able to simplify things and apply common sense in any case, where Alpine is today, is a benefit.”

Briatore may have had controversies surrounding him throughout his career, but he is someone who knows how to win races. He was Alpine’s (then Renault) boss during their 2005 and 2006 World Championship triumphs.

While guiding Alpine back to the front of the grid in the near future could prove to be a step too far, what Briatore will be hoping for at the very least is to steady the ship.

What Flavio Briatore could offer Alpine

Briatore’s experience in F1 as a championship winning boss will come in very handy. Alpine has been stuck in the midfield for a long time, and this year, they wanted to make a push for the podium places but unfortunately, everything fell apart.

Slowly and steadily, they are getting better on the track, but a lot of work remains if they want to make strides. Briatore and Alpine’s immediate goal will be to make points-scoring a more regular occurrence.

Moving forward, they would also be looking for an Ocon replacement; preferably a driver who can help them grow for the years to come

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Somin Bhattacharjee is an F1 editor at The SportsRush and has written more than 2000 articles. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and considers sports to be a part of his life. Somin has been a fan of Scuderia Ferrari since 2010 and his favorite driver is none another than the legendary Fernando Alonso. Other than longing for a Ferrari Championship win once again, Somin spends his free time playing football and basketball.

Read more from Somin Bhattacharjee

Share this article

Don’t miss these